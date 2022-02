A day before four students died at a school shooting in Michigan last year, the mother of Ethan Crumbley purportedly texted him asking if he showed the picture of his “new gun” to his teacher, an investigator told the court on Tuesday. “No, I didn’t show them the pic. My god,” he replied, according to the USA Today. “I only told them I went to the range with you on Saturday. I guess the teachers can’t keep their eyes off my screen.”It was one of the many texts exchanged between Jennifer Crumbley and her son on 29 November, a...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 15 DAYS AGO