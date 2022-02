DES MOINES — Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson recently released the names of students eligible for the fall semester president’s list. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 4.0 grade point average for that semester. Those recognized from the local area include Hannah Ford of Baxter, Damian Andersen of Colfax, Brie Hodges Miller of Colfax, Jake Thomas of Mingo, Kevin Cook of Newton, Devonn Hansen of Newton, Ashlynn Kramer of Newton, Brynn McCalester of Newton, Shanise McCallister of Newton, Joshua McGinley of Newton, Sophie Parker of Newton, Sara Richtsmeier of Newton, Bailey Van Sickle of Newton, Ashley Vansickle of Newton, Rebekah Vasseau of Newton.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO