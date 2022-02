NEWPORT NEWS, VA– The St. Mary’s Women’s track and field team competed in the final day of the Coast to Coast conference championships Saturday morning at Christopher Newport University. After breaking two records yesterday, the Seahawks went on to break four more before the end of the meet. St. Mary’s ended the championships tied for […] The post Women’s track and field program ties for fifth in indoor Coast to Coast Conference championships appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO