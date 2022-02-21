Eichel’s 1st Vegas goal leads Knights past Sharks 4-1

When the Las Vegas Golden Knights completed a trade with the Buffalo Sabres in November to acquire Jack Eichel, it seemed possible that Eichel would not return this season with his neck injury. Not only has he returned, Eichel is already making a difference on the ice for Las Vegas.
On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Here are local CIF-Southern Section and Central Section semifinal results for Wednesday, February 23. Division 1: Camarillo 79 Chaminade 73 (Scorpions play at Viewpoint of Calabasas on Saturday). Division 3A: Oaks Christian 44 San Marcos 39 (Lions host Shadow Hills on Saturday) CIF-CS Girls Basketball Semifinals.
Comments / 0