San Diegans Have Something to Celebrate As Beijing Olympics – a Mixed Bag – Come to Close

2022 Beijing Olympics – Closing Ceremony – National Stadium, Beijing, China – February 20, 2022. Fireworks explode above the stadium as national flags, a snowflake and the Olympic rings are seen. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Beijing doused its Olympic flame Sunday, closing a Games that will be remembered for the extremes of its anti-COVID-19 measures and outrage over the doping scandal that enveloped young Russian skating sensation Kamila Valieva.

Chinese President Xi Jinping was on hand for the snowflake-themed ceremony at the Bird’s Nest stadium, where International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach described the Beijing Games as “truly exceptional” before declaring them closed.

The Games, contained inside a “closed loop”, were the second Olympics in six months to be deprived by COVID-19 of much of its festivity.

They were also stalked by politics, with several countries staging a diplomatic boycott over China’s human rights record, and the specter of invasion of Ukraine by Russia, with President Vladimir Putin attending the opening ceremony in a show of solidarity against the West with Xi.

Still, China was spared any embarrassing protests by competitors over its treatment of the Uyghur Muslim minority or anything else, and thousands of foreign journalists on hand were stuck inside the closed-loop, unable to report more widely.

San Diego-area athletes made their mark at the Games, including gold-medalist Kaillie Humphries, 36, who won the women’s monobob, part of the bobsled competition.

The Carlsbad resident has won gold before, but while competing for Canada. This is her first Olympics as part of Team USA.

Elana Meyers-Taylor, born in Oceanside, but raised in Georgia, became the Black athlete with the most medals in Winter Games history when she won a bronze in the two-woman bobsled race. That brought her total to five medals.

She managed the feat, with partner Sylvia Hoffman, after battling COVID-19. She won a silver in the monobob as well.

Another local, snowboarding legend Shaun White, 35, also competed in his final Olympics, finishing fourth in the halfpipe. He has won three gold medals and been part of five Winter Games.

In addition, according to NBC San Diego, late San Diego police detective Jamie Huntley-Park also was honored at the Games by fellow hockey referees. Huntley-Park, who aimed to officiate during the women’s hockey competition in Beijing, was killed last year with her husband when they were hit by a wrong-way driver.

One of the tributes: friends wearing the numbers 69 and 30 on the ice to represent her badge number, 6930.

Sunday night’s closing ceremony was capped by a 90-second fireworks display that spelled out “one world, one family,” followed by a rendition of “Auld Lang Syne.”

During the ceremony, Bach praised Beijing’s organizers and made a call for unity as well as universal access to COVID-19 vaccines.

“You embraced each other, even if your countries are divided by conflict,” he said. “The unifying power of the Olympic Games is stronger than the forces that want to divide us: you give peace a chance.”

Bach was seated next to Xi during the opening ceremony, with space between them.

On one side of the stadium, which was roughly half full, red Chinese lanterns projected a glow as Olympic athletes entered en masse to “Ode to Joy,” dancing and taking selfies.

The Chinese team drew cheers that grew louder when San Francisco-born freestyle skier Eileen Gu, who won two golds and a silver for China, was shown on-screen.

Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, joined in the applause, and Xi was later shown looking through binoculars at the spectacle of athletes walking across the illuminated LED-screen floor of the vast stadium.

Later, a group of 365 people bade farewell with a glowing green willow twig, enacting a traditional Chinese gesture of regret over parting.

Beijing’s tightly sealed bubble prevented the spread of the novel coronavirus at the Olympics or into the community, vindicating a zero-COVID policy that has isolated China inside what are nearly closed borders. It shows no sign of easing.

However, many athletes had their Olympic dreams dashed by positive tests that prevented them from competing.

Dozens saw their preparations disrupted by enforced isolation, leading team officials and athletes to demand improved conditions including better food, internet, training equipment and more space.

On the snow, Gu, 18, delivered on the hype generated by her dozens of endorsement deals making her the youthful face of the Games even as her success raised questions about nationality and privilege.

Gu’s performance is a boon for the development of snow sports in China. Xi hopes that hosting the Games will get 300 million people involved in winter sports.

China’s nine gold medals exceeded expectations, putting it in third place. The U.S. finished with 25 overall medals, eight of them gold.

Winter sports powerhouse Norway, with a population of just 5.5 million, led the way, winning a record 16 golds and 37 medals overall.

Xi delivered a spectacle for a Chinese public that was unable to attend – though many connected with the Olympics through the unexpected mania for panda mascot Bing Dwen Dwen. Millions of Americans, however, tuned out, with TV viewership reported to be far lower than during the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

The biggest legacy of the Beijing Olympics will be the controversy surrounding Valieva, 15, who stumbled under pressure in her final skate, and the outrage directed towards Russian sports officials for the country’s history of doping. That history left its athletes unable to compete under Russia’s flag.

Valieva failed a doping test at her national championships in December but the result was only revealed on Feb. 8, a day after she helped the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) win the team event.

She was nonetheless allowed to participate in the singles but finished fourth. Her error-strewn performance prompted a harsh reaction from her coach Eteri Tutberidze that the IOC’s Bach later said he found “chilling”.

The saga, which dominated the Games, re-opened debate over the suitability of the Olympic environment for minors and prompted the world’s top anti-doping authority to investigate Valieva’s entourage.

(Reporting by Tony Munroe and Muyu Xu, with additional reporting by Yew Lun Tian and Karols Grohmann; editing by Peter Rutherford and Ken Ferris)

– Reuters and staff reports