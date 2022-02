CLEARWATER, Fla. -- The more people talk about Phillies prospect Logan O'Hoppe. Carlos Ruiz comes to mind. It is an easy connection to make. O’Hoppe and Ruiz are catchers, of course. O’Hoppe is one of the Phillies’ top prospects, according to MLB Pipeline. Ruiz caught for the Phils from 2006-16. But the pair has more in common than a position. Folks talk about them in similar glowing terms. Teammates loved Chooch because of his gregariousness and his ability in the clubhouse to befriend anybody from any background. Pitchers loved him. They knew if he went 0-for-4 and they pitched well and won, he was happy. They knew if he went 3-for-4 and they pitched poorly and lost, he felt like he failed them. O’Hoppe shares that sentiment.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO