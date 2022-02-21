Three observations after the Huskers land Creighton Prep O-lineman Sam Sledge

Juwan Howard won’t be calling the shots for Michigan for the remainder of the regular season after he got suspended by the university for throwing a punch in their postgame handshake with Wisconsin on Sunday. The incident, which saw Howard hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft after Michigan’s loss,...
Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Next week Creighton Prep will be heading to Coralville, Iowa for the robotics state tournament for the first time in school history. Prep has four teams that qualified and with that, there’s a buzz of excitement going on in this room right now. “Four out...
With free agency just around the corner, the Green Bay Packers could be making a massive change to their special teams unit. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the signing of kicker Dominik Eberle. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic believes this move foreshadows Mason Crosby’s eventual departure. “More foreshadowing of...
An NFL player who has appeared in two Super Bowls is calling it a career. This week, Ricardo Allen, who played for the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals announced his retirement from the NFL after eight seasons. This comes a week after he played in Super Bowl LVI with the Bengals.
Nebraska on Tuesday evening landed a verbal commitment from class of 2023 quarterback William Watson III out of Springfield, Massachusetts. Here are three observations following Watson's pledge to the Huskers.
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Former Houston Oilers star receiver and two-time Pro Bowl selection Ken Burrough died at his home in Jacksonville, Fla., his family said Thursday. He was 73. In a statement, Tennessee Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk highlighted Burrough's accomplishments on the field. No cause of death was provided.
Two names familiar with Ohio State football are coming together in Tennessee. According to a report from ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel, Eddie George, the current head coach at Tennessee State, is hiring former Buckeye offensive lineman Michael Brewster, who most recently served as a quality control coach at Cincinnati, as the Tigers' new tight ends coach.
Just when it looked like the days of missed opportunities were over for St. John’s, everyone got a reminder that the Red Storm still hasn’t turned the corner in this season of unmet expectations. St. John’s had a chance to enhance its resume and remain among the hottest...
Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard will receive a suspension after hitting Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face. The suspension will last 5 games. Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren is pleased with the understanding from Michigan, and hopes that such cases will not happen "Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct," Kevin Warren said as quoted by ESPN "I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan athletics director, Warde Manuel, and Wisconsin athletics director, Chris McIntosh.
When it comes to potential Aaron Rodgers trades, the Denver Broncos have been mentioned most frequently as the team to watch. On Monday, Pro Football Focus published a “blockbuster” trade proposal between Denver and Green Bay, with Rodgers as the focal point. In exchange for the back-to-back league MVP, the Broncos would have to surrender four total draft picks: 2022 and 2023 first-rounders, a 2022 second-rounder and a 2023 third-rounder.
Adrenaline still pumping through him, Paul Mathews proudly wore his gold medal after outlasting a talented group of competitors. But for Mathews, a gold medal meant more than being the next to join a long list of boys state diving champions, a list that began in 1932. On Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center, Mathews became the second Black athlete to win a Nebraska state diving title.
WESTVILLE (WCIA) — Berlin Kiddoo is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Westville senior wrestler won her sectional to punch her ticket to the first IHSA girls’ wrestling state championships this weekend. At 17-5, Kiddoo is one of the best wrestlers in the state in the 130-pound bracket and says she’s ready to […]
Deshaun Watson has been in a holding pattern since he was accused of sexual assault by nearly two dozen women last year. The Houston Texans star still wants a trade, but teams have been hesitant due to the lack of clarity with his legal situation. That should change when prosecutors complete their investigation.
7-Pine-Richland (12-11) at 2-Fox Chapel (21-1) Winner plays: Winner of 6-Butler (13-9)/3-Central Catholic (17-5) Tuesday in semifinals (site and time TBD) Layup lines: Pine-Richland had no trouble with No. 10 Bethel Park in a 64-41 first-round victory. Joey Dudkowski, who came into the playoffs averaging 15 points, put up 26 against the Blackhawks. Luke Shanahan added 12 points in the win, the Rams’ second straight after a four-game losing skid late in the regular season. Pine-Richland finished tied with Butler for second place in Section 1 behind undefeated North Hills. The Rams last made a run to a WPIAL title in 2017 when they defeated Butler to capture the 6A crown … Fox Chapel is on a roll, having won 20 games in a row since a 30-point loss to North Hills at the season-opening North Hills tournament Dec. 11. The Foxes held off Central Catholic for the Section 3 title. Fox Chapel averaged 67.8 points in the regular season, good for third in Class 6A behind North Hills (75.3) and Butler (69.8). Senior Eli Yofan leads the Foxes in scoring at 20.4 points a game. He surpassed Matt D’Amico’s all-time Fox Chapel boys basketball scoring record (1,437) with a layup in the second quarter of a Feb. 8 victory over Norwin.
