With the news that Romelu Lukaku was being benched for Chelsea's meeting with Lille on Tuesday, all eyes were on his replacement, Kai Havertz. The silky German was to be the lab rat for the latest of Thomas Tuchel's experiments on a mission to determine whether Lukaku was responsible for the Blues recent malaise, or whether Chelsea as a whole needed to take the blame.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO