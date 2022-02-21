ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

3D Systems Corporation: Evaluating Its Transformation

By The Insiders Forum
Seekingalpha.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, we take our first look at a player in the emerging 3D printing space, aptly named 3D Systems Corporation. No great mind has ever existed without a touch of madness.”― Aristotle. Today, we take our first in-depth look at 3D Systems Corporation (DDD). The shares have...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Kraft Heinz continues its tech transformation with Google partnership

Kraft Heinz Co. announced a partnership with Google on Friday that's intended to further the food company's digital transformation. Kraft will use machine learning tools to help with new flavors and products, improve shopper engagement using Google Cloud products, and use platforms like Google Ads and YouTube for marketing. Kraft has invested in its own digital tools over the past year, which will be used in tandem with Google's capabilities. Kraft stock has slipped 3% over the past year while the S&P 500 index has gained nearly 12%.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

3D Systems to acquire Kumovis to boost healthcare application portfolio

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) will acquire Kumovis, a Germany-based additive manufacturing solutions provider for personalized healthcare applications. Kumovis’ solutions are built on its extrusion technology specifically developed for precision printing of medical-grade, high-performance polymers such as PEEK. With this acquisition, DDD will add the extrusion technology to its extensive polymer...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Scrona has big manufacturing plans for its tiny 3D printing

These days, the ETH Zurich spinoff has even bigger ambitions, with plans to scale its tiny printing tech in a bid to bring additive manufacturing/3D printing into the world of mass manufacturing. In particular, it’s eyeing applications for electronics, including displays, PCBs and semi-conductors — the latter of which is certainly a category many are eager to disrupt amid ongoing chip shortages.
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Systems Corporation#3d Printing#3d Software#Ipo#M A#Allevi#German#Additive Works#3d System#Trilantic North America#Simbionix#Oqton
makeuseof.com

4 Things to Consider Before Switching to an Electric Vehicle

The world of electric vehicles is getting more exciting each day, which gets a lot of us thinking about switching from our gas-powered vehicles. Even though these fast, electric-powered pieces of technology of the future are great sustainable alternatives, there are some things you should take into consideration before pulling the trigger.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Seekingalpha.com

Cummins acquires Meritor with eyes on electric power applications

A huge deal was announced in the auto industry on Monday with Cummins (NYSE:CMI) striking a deal to acquire Meritor (NYSE:MTOR). Under the terms of the agreement, Cummins will pay $36.50 in cash per Meritor share for a total transaction value of approximately $3.7B, including assumed debt and net of acquired cash. At closing, Meritor shareholders will receive immediate value at a 48% premium to the Meritor trading price as of February 18.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Hydrogen production without CO2 is getting a boost with new tech from Verdagy

It turns out that the most common way (more than 90% of hydrogen made in the U.S.) of producing industrial amounts of hydrogen is steam-methane reforming (SMR). In other words: You take methane gas (CH4), and you chuck a load of steam (H2O) at it under high pressure. The chemistry gods do their thing, and you get a bunch of hydrogen (yay!) and a load of CO2. If you’ve been reading about climate change, you might recall that CO2 is something we’re trying to avoid. As you’re cruising your saucy Toyota Mirai, Honda Clarity or Hyundai Nexo into the sunset with a drizzle of water toppling out of the tail pipe, without a trace of CO2 in sight, it’s easy to feel smug. There’s a snag: Unless you know where the hydrogen came from, it’s possible that instead of being thrown out of the tail-pipe of your car, it was instead produced at a big factory somewhere. Whoops. Of course, there’s a chance they capture and repurpose the CO2 at the source, but wouldn’t it be delightful if we didn’t produce it in the first place? Funny you should mention that.
CHEMISTRY
WGAU

Ford CEO: No plan to spin off EV business, but change coming

DETROIT — (AP) — The CEO of Ford Motor Co. says the automaker has no plans to spin off its electric vehicle or internal combustion businesses, but is reinventing itself by removing costs and ramping up for large-scale EV and software sales. Ford CEO Jim Farley told the...
DETROIT, MI
US News and World Report

Lamborghini Hopes for Combustion Engine Future Beyond 2030 - CEO

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen's supercar brand Lamborghini is looking to keep combustion engine vehicles alive beyond the end of the decade, the unit's Chief Executive Stephan Winkelmann told a German weekly newspaper. "After hybridisation, we will wait to see whether it will be possible to offer vehicles with an internal...
CARS
Republic

Cummins unveils unified engine platforms

Cummins Inc. has announced plans to start selling unified engine platforms that can accommodate a range of lower-emission fuels in what the company claims are the first of its type on the market. The platforms, which the Columbus-based company has described as “fuel-agnostic,” seek to help fleets transition to lower-emission...
COLUMBUS, IN
Nature.com

A laboratory evaluation of nozzle tip damage in four generations of intraocular lens injector systems using a self-developed damage scale

During intraocular lens (IOL) implantation it is not uncommon for the injector's nozzle-tip to get damaged. However, the damage has not been systematically described or evaluated using an objective scale. In this study we developed our own system-the Heidelberg Score for IOL Injector Damage ("HeiScore"), which was used to grade 60 injectors from four generations of injector models (Monarch III D, AcrySert C, UltraSert, AutonoMe) made by the same manufacturer. (Alcon Laboratories Inc.) HeiScore has six grades of nozzle-tip damage: no damage (which was graded 0); slight scratches (1), deep scratches (2), extensions (3), cracks (4) and bursts (graded number 5). The score for each injector model was the sum of all grades (total number), and we could compare the four injector models. The injectors showed varying damage profiles, from "no damage" to "crack". A tendency of a lower damage score in the newer generations of IOL injectors was noted. However, a statistically significant difference was observed only between Monarch III D and AutonoMe. The "Heidelberg Score for IOL Injector Damage" could efficiently and effectively evaluate the damage to IOL injector systems, which might help manufacturers optimize the positioning of the IOL in the injector during pre-loading.
TEXAS STATE
GeekyGadgets

MakerPi 3D printer with modular extruder system

MakerPi is a new affordable 3D printer launched via Kickstarter which features a modular extruder. The independent dual extruder can be easily modified to mix filaments or print dual filaments simultaneously at high temperatures. The flexible printing system allows you to be more creative with your 3D printing by combining different materials or colors during the printing process.
RETAIL
TechCrunch

To combat chip shortage, Bosch to invest $296M to produce semiconductors

Most of last year’s capital was earmarked for Bosch’s new 300-millimeter wafer fabrication facility in Dresden, with about $57 million set aside for Reutlingen, near Stuttgart, where Bosch began production in December. This new funding will go almost exclusively to Reutlingen to create new production space and a total of 44,000 square meters of modern cleanroom space between now and 2025, a move the company is making in response to growing demand for semiconductors and micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) sensors in both the automotive and consumer electronics markets.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Sell Alert: 2 REITs Getting Risky

We are selling a few REITs to invest in better opportunities. Earlier this month, as the market began to slide, we posted a Market Update in which we explained that our plan was to gradually buy the dips in small increments, week after week. This assures us that we will...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy