It's back! What's back? Everything. After a wild Premier League weekend, the title race is on, the battle for top-four places is closer than it's ever been, and well, nearly half the league has been dragged into the relegation fight. Pretty much everyone has either a title, a Champions League spot or survival left to play for. Based on roughly implied odds from the betting markets, just four teams have a less than 1% chance of doing one of the above: Brighton, Leicester City, Aston Villa and Southampton.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO