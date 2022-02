It seems like Wolf Van Halen is proving just how much he deserves that Grammy award he’s nominated for. Van Halen released his debut album as Mammoth WVH over the summer. As a result, he received his first Grammy nomination for a song that is incredibly close to his heart. The song “Distance,” which is about his late father Eddie Van Halen, received a nomination for Best Rock Song. He’s going against rock legends like Paul McCartney and the Foo Fighters to try to snag this award.

