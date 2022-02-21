SGA rejects bill that would record campaign contributions from student organizations

Recent editorial opinions oppose Senate Bill 63, filed by Senator Danny Carroll, which protects police, judges, prosecutors and first-responders’ private information, such as their home address, from being disclosed through open record response. Those opinions suggest this bill erodes the open records law, hides important information, makes record custodians fearful of making the mistake of releasing private information and limits the public’s ability to check on government. Those opinions are scare tactics and untrue. Like me, take time to read the bill at legislature.ky.gov. This only exempts specific pieces of a first-responder’s private information from public disclosure and holds government agencies accountable for failing to do so. Public safety agencies already protect their employee’s personal information from disclosure, but I know from experience that other branches of government have refused to do likewise because the elected officials leading those agencies are not interested in going to the effort to protect the information. Senate Bill 63 prevents this from occurring and it deserves your support.

