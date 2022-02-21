ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

SGA rejects bill that would record campaign contributions from student organizations

By MEET THE EDITORS
Crimson White Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Student Government Association Senate voted down a bill that would require the Elections Board and the SGA to keep publicly accessible records of funds donated by student organizations to SGA campaigns. Currently, all candidates running for SGA Senate are required to record...

cw.ua.edu

