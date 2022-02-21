ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

The Changing State of Cybersecurity: 5 Data-Backed Predictions

By Tripwire Guest Authors
 3 days ago

Cybersecurity is never static, and that’s especially true today. After widespread and frequent disruptions in the past few years, the cyber defense landscape is shifting. Favored attack vectors are changing, new threats are emerging, and organizations are rethinking their cybersecurity focus. Staying safe in the next few years...

Related
Forbes

Cybersecurity And Data Protection In Healthcare

CEO of Cleveroad. Evgeniy is a specialist in software development, technological entrepreneurship and emerging technologies. The healthcare industry has been transforming radically over the past decade under digital technologies. The global pandemic has accelerated data and processes, challenging the world to change. However, healthcare's ability to protect patient privacy becomes questionable.
TECHNOLOGY
Forbes

The Role Of Accessible Satellite Data In Climate Change

Emiliano Kargieman - Founder and CEO - Satellogic. Few things unite humanity as much as facing a global challenge, and climate change is the defining challenge of our time. While global leaders convene to discuss and debate solutions, how we measure and track the problem presents challenges we rarely acknowledge. Pollution estimates and models are based on production models of the world's most advanced economies. These countries can afford to measure at a local level using drones and aircraft, but local measurements are insufficient; greenhouse emissions are not a local problem.
SCIENCE
hackernoon.com

Analysis And Prediction on HR Data Set for Beginners

In this blog, we are going to perform some Exploratory Data Analysis on the HR Dataset available in Kaggle. We’ll also be using RandomForest to predict who left their company. This is a beginner-friendly dataset and it is easy to work with. Let’s take a look at how the data is, i.e, the data types and the no of NaN values. We will be visualizing the data to further understand how it is and if there is any work that is to be done.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Security
Wiscnews.com

CDC: Data and science key to virus guidance change

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says we share the same goal to make the virus not a constant crisis, but any guidance changes to come will only be based on data and science. "We see the Omicron wave continue to wane. We know that you have many questions regarding what prevention strategies are really necessary for this moment, especially as people are so eager to remove them," said Walensky Wednesday. "At CDC, we provide public health guidance to help communities make decisions based on the risk at the local level community level guidance that offers the public information they need to stay safe and protect others." The U.S. has seen COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations plummet. Cases have plunged from 455,000 a day two weeks ago to 150,000 on Monday. COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen 45% from the peak one month ago and are now at levels similar to when the country was coming out of the delta variant surge in September.
SCIENCE

