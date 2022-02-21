Three observations after the Huskers land Creighton Prep O-lineman Sam Sledge

Juwan Howard won’t be calling the shots for Michigan for the remainder of the regular season after he got suspended by the university for throwing a punch in their postgame handshake with Wisconsin on Sunday. The incident, which saw Howard hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft after Michigan’s loss,...
Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
With free agency just around the corner, the Green Bay Packers could be making a massive change to their special teams unit. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the signing of kicker Dominik Eberle. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic believes this move foreshadows Mason Crosby’s eventual departure. “More foreshadowing of...
An NFL player who has appeared in two Super Bowls is calling it a career. This week, Ricardo Allen, who played for the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals announced his retirement from the NFL after eight seasons. This comes a week after he played in Super Bowl LVI with the Bengals.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Next week Creighton Prep will be heading to Coralville, Iowa for the robotics state tournament for the first time in school history. Prep has four teams that qualified and with that, there’s a buzz of excitement going on in this room right now. “Four out...
William Watson III stood at midcourt of a high school basketball game at his Springfield, Massachusetts, school on Tuesday evening and went through the standard list of people to thank when making a major decisions. Coaches, teammates, teachers, family and so on. While he did, people in the crowd shouted,...
Kevin Sumlin won't be the only person with Arizona Wildcats ties in the USFL. During the two-day USFL draft, three former Wildcats were selected to the eight-team professional football league that's set to kick off this spring.
Nebraska's pursuit of pass-rushing help in the NCAA transfer portal kicked into another gear — at least publicly — on Wednesday. The Huskers recently cracked the top five for TCU edge rusher Ochaun Mathis — NU is up against Texas, USC, Penn State and Ole Miss — but he's certainly not the only player they think can help.
Arizona Wildcats freshman offensive tackle Luke Eckardt is no longer with the team after entering the transfer portal on Thursday. The 6-foot-7-inch, 265-pound Eckardt committed to the Wildcats' 2020 recruiting class under former head coach Kevin Sumlin and signed with the UA before Jedd Fisch was hired.
Nebraska on Tuesday evening landed a verbal commitment from class of 2023 quarterback William Watson III out of Springfield, Massachusetts. Here are three observations following Watson's pledge to the Huskers.
Jedd Fisch has another option at quarterback for the 2023 season. The Arizona Wildcats landed a verbal commitment from four-star '23 Colorado quarterback Brayden Dorman on Tuesday. The 6-foot-4-inch, 206-pound Dorman selected the UA over Colorado, Iowa State, Mississippi State and Oregon State on CBS Sports.
Nebraska begins spring football Monday, so it’s time to take a look at each side of the ball and mark where the Huskers stand as they hit the field for 15 practices, culminating in the Red-White Spring Game on April 9 at Memorial Stadium. First, a look at the...
Two names familiar with Ohio State football are coming together in Tennessee. According to a report from ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel, Eddie George, the current head coach at Tennessee State, is hiring former Buckeye offensive lineman Michael Brewster, who most recently served as a quality control coach at Cincinnati, as the Tigers' new tight ends coach.
Jedd Fisch’s golf game isn’t on par with his recruiting prowess. Not even close. But the second-year Arizona football coach is nothing if not optimistic. So even after hitting a wayward tee shot on the 10th hole of the Cologuard Classic pro-am at Omni Tucson National Resort on Wednesday, Fisch could see the bright side.
Nothing in college football is ever set in stone. Nebraska opens spring practice on Monday with the bulk of is 2022 team on campus, but the Huskers are still trying to add pass-rush help and likely offensive line reinforcements via the transfer portal and will certainly suffer some attrition along the way as well.
Just when it looked like the days of missed opportunities were over for St. John’s, everyone got a reminder that the Red Storm still hasn’t turned the corner in this season of unmet expectations. St. John’s had a chance to enhance its resume and remain among the hottest...
Concord trailed No. 1 Glenn by three in the final minute, before falling 48-42 to the Falcons in boys basketball action on Tuesday. Senior Malachi Emmons scored 22 points to lead the Minutemen, while classmate Amarion Moore added 10. Junior Brycen Hannah led the Falcons with 24 points.
