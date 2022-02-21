ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PCPD to hold ‘Cops and Coffee’ to discuss downtown PC

By Emily McLeod
 3 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Wednesday, February 23, the public is invited to ‘Cops and Coffee’ with the Panama City Police Department.

Panama City Police Officers and members of the Community Policing Unit will be there to discuss concerns in the downtown Panama City area.

This meeting is open to all residents and businesses.

The event starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Panama City Center for the Arts.

Coffee will be provided by The Press.

