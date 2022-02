Thomas Tuchel is set to welcome back Cesar Azpilicueta and Mason Mount to the Chelsea side on Tuesday for their Champions League tie against LOSC Lille. The current holders host the Ligue 1 champions at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of the two-legged last-16 tie, with the reverse leg set to be played on March 16 at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in France next month.

