Jen Shah’s initial arrest for charges related to fraud and money laundering last year, as well as the subsequent aftermath, have been playing out on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City for a few months now. However, her case is still very much ongoing off-camera. The reality star’s pretrial hearing is in fact next week. Ahead of the hearing, Teresa Giudice’s former lawyer has weighed in with his own expertise in these cases and explained why he believes Shah being on the Real Housewives doesn’t help matters any.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO