In a hard cap league, a player and his contract remain forever intertwined. Talent is always a welcome asset to have, but it’s impossible to view that talent in a vacuum without also taking into account the financial strain that said talent is placing on the team overall. In New Jersey, for example, Dougie Hamilton is producing at a level in line with what made him a top free agent last summer, but any evaluation of the Devils’ off-season addition has to factor in his $9 million cap hit.

NHL ・ 4 HOURS AGO