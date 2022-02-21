CareerSource Gulf Coast to hold free resume workshop

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — CareerSource Gulf Coast is helping job seekers perfect their resumes at a free workshop Wednesday, February 23 at 9:00 a.m.

The CareerSource resume writing workshop is here to help people make the very best first impression with their resumes.

In order to attend the class, you must have an employ Florida account. It’s free to create an account.

Once you have your account, contact CareerSource to reserve your spot.

There is no cost to attend the class but they do require computer skills.

If you need assistance typing or operating a computer, contact the job center at 850-872-4340.

To create an Employ Florida account, click here .

