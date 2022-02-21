ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA honors past, present with 75th tribute at All-Star Game

Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — One by one the names...

Magic Johnson
Lebron James
Michael Jordan
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Makes Surprise Debut On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

As seen below, reports throughout the week were accurate when stating that former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Matthews was headed to All Elite Wrestling. Buddy made his surprise debut on tonight’s episode, appearing after the lights went completely out following Penta Oscuro & Pac vs. The House of Black. Though he teased a potential rivalry with Malakai, similar to their feud in WWE, he instead joined the House of Black stable and helped Brody King and Malakai beat down Pac and Penta.
WWE
The Spun

Kyle Rittenhouse Announces He Is Suing LeBron James

A few months ago, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James mocked Kyle Rittenhouse for crying when he took the stand during his murder trial. “What tears????? I didn’t see one,” James tweeted in November. “Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”
NBA
ClutchPoints

Adam Silver drops truth bomb amid Knicks’ decision to bench Kemba Walker for rest of season

Kemba Walker and the New York Knicks made headlines again on Wednesday after it was revealed that both camps had come to a decision to bench the veteran point guard for the rest of the season. While Walker did have a noteworthy stretch earlier in the season, this decision comes as no surprise considering how the 31-year-old just doesn’t fit into the Knicks’ current plans.
NBA
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
NBA
Basketball
Sports
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Sixers signing former lottery pick as Joel Embiid backup after trading Andre Drummond

The Philadelphia 76ers have been left a little bit shorthanded in their frontcourt following their blockbuster deal centered around James Harden. As part of the trade, the Sixers sent big man Andre Drummond to the Brooklyn Nets along with Ben Simmons and Seth Curry. The front office has identified their lack of depth in the center position and they have decided to bring in reinforcement.
NBA
The Spun

Isiah Thomas Names Most ‘Dominant’ Player He’s Ever Seen

Isiah Thomas’ feud with Michael Jordan is clearly still alive and well. On Thursday, the NBA legend said on ESPN’s First Take that LeBron James is the most “dominant” player he’s ever seen. It’s pretty rare when older NBA legends have such high praise for...
NBA
The Spun

The Athletic Predicts A Blockbuster Jimmy Garoppolo Trade

Jimmy Garoppolo‘s days with the San Francisco 49ers are numbered. In fact, Tim Kawakami of The Athletic believes the veteran quarterback will be traded early next month and playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers next season. “Kawakami believes a trade will be agreed to and reported by the end of...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Expected To Release Longtime Franchise Star

With free agency just around the corner, the Green Bay Packers could be making a massive change to their special teams unit. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the signing of kicker Dominik Eberle. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic believes this move foreshadows Mason Crosby’s eventual departure. “More foreshadowing of...
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Release Veteran Defensive Player: NFL World Reacts

On Tuesday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs released a veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefer, the Chiefs decided it was the right time to move on. The decision helps the Chiefs when it comes to the salary cap as the team cleared just over $8 million with the move.
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Player Announces Retirement From NFL After Eight Seasons

An NFL player who has appeared in two Super Bowls is calling it a career. This week, Ricardo Allen, who played for the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals announced his retirement from the NFL after eight seasons. This comes a week after he played in Super Bowl LVI with the Bengals.
NFL

