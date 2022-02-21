Burning power poles in Pocatello result in blackout, street being shut down

POCATELLO — Two power poles simultaneously caught fire in a Pocatello neighborhood on Sunday night, resulting in a city street being shut down and then a blackout impacting hundreds of Idaho Power customers.

Pocatello police and fire units responded to the incident around 8:30 p.m. and shut down West Elm Street because of the burning poles.

One of the power poles is along West Elm Street between Roosevelt and Taft avenues and the other is about 50 yards away in an alley off West Elm between McKinley and Roosevelt avenues.

It does not appear that the incident resulted in any injuries.

Around 10:15 p.m. Sunday the flames apparently spread to the power lines attached to the poles, causing a power outage for more than 1,500 Idaho Power customers on Pocatello's west side.

Idaho Power expects to have power restored to everyone by around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

As of late Sunday night West Elm remained shut down and despite the falling snow, both power poles were still burning.

Idaho Power crews are on the scene assisting police and firefighters with the situation.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the power poles to catch fire.

