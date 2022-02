Now when the second phase of the sale is completed, the team behind the Dvision Network is all hands on deck in ensuring that the protocol supports multiple mainnet. Dvision Network, a blockchain-based protocol seeking to redefine the offerings of the metaverse has successfully sold out its virtual Non-Fungible Token (NFT) lands in a well-participated Second Round via Polygon Network. The sale took place on both the OpenSea platform, renowned as the biggest NFT marketplace, as well as on the Dvision managed marketplace. Both venues saw the listed LANDs minted by collectors, a growth that notably models the platform’s phase sales.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO