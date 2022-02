Destinee Lashaee, who was the first trans castmember of the TLC reality hit My 600-lb Life, has died at 30, according to a family member’s social media post. No cause of death was given. “No no no I’m sorry bro,” her brother Wayne Compton wrote Tuesday on Facebook (see it below). “I accept you for who you are, I accept every flaw that come with you, I’m sorry you felt alone, I’m sorry you felt you had nobody else to turn too, I’m sorry you felt you had no other option Destiny wouldn’t of wanted this, lord why keep taking my...

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO