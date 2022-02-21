ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest: Curry, James lead Team LeBron to All-Star win

 3 days ago
NBA All Star Game Basketball Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry engages with the fans during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND — (AP) — The Latest on Sunday's NBA All-Star Game:

Steph Curry nearly upstaged LeBron James’ homecoming weekend by scoring 50 points with a memorable shooting display to lead Team LeBron to a 163-160- win over Team Durant in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night.

But while Curry made 16 3-pointers and was named the game's MVP, it was James' fadeaway that gave his team the win in his 19th All-Star appearance.

James finished with 24 points.

Joel Embiid led Team Durant with 36 points.

___

Steph Curry put on a jaw-dropping 3-point display in the third quarter of the NBA All-Star Game with seven 3-pointers.

Moments after being honored as one of the league's best 75 players, Curry showed how he's helped change the game. Curry launched several of his 3-pointers from just feet inside the half-court logo.

On one of his makes, Curry already turned and was running back to the other end before the ball swished through the net.

Curry has scored 45 points — all on 3-pointers — through the first three quarters and is upstaging LeBron James' return to Cleveland.

The teams tied in the third quarter. Team Durant enters the fourth quarter leading Team LeBron 139-138 with the first team to 163 getting the win.

___

Steph Curry ignored the booing from Cleveland's crowd and knocked down six 3-pointers in the second quarter of the NBA All-Star Game.

Curry, who was born in nearby Akron in the same hospital as LeBron James, was greeted with negativity from the moment he walked onto the stage for pregame introductions. Curry and the Golden State Warriors beat the host Cavs in three Finals.

___

Team Durant won the second quarter 49-46 over Team LeBron. The score is reset after each quarter until the fourth.

Curry scored 24 points in the first two quarters to lead Team LeBron. James has 13 and Giannis Antetokounmpo 12.

Joel Embiid leads Team Durant with 17 points and Devin Booker has 16.

During a timeout in the second quarter, Phoenix guard Chris Paul was presented with the inaugural Kobe & Gigi Bryant WBNA Advocacy Award for his contributions to the advance of women’s basketball and advocacy for the league.

___

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo combined for 17 points as Team LeBron won the first quarter of the NBA All-Star Game 47-45 over Team Durant.

Welcomed with a roaring ovation by Cleveland fans before the game, James didn't disappoint his former home crowd with a thundering dunk in the period.

NBA scoring leader Joel Embiid scored 11 points in the first to lead Team Durant.

The score will reset after the first two quarters to zero. After the third quarter, the teams will play to a target score to determine the winner.

Grizzlies high-flying guard Ja Morant had one of the flashiest moments of the first quarter, catching an alley-oop pass and completing a dunk that might have won the underwhelming Saturday night dunk contest.

Chicago’s Zach LaVine also delivered a 360-degree dunk for Team Durant.

Cleveland’s crowd got what they came for as Cavaliers guard Darius Garland and center Jarrett Allen -- both first-time All-Stars on Team Durant — both checked in during the first quarter.

___

The NBA All-Star Game has tipped off in a sold out Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where LeBron James is again the main attraction.

James spent 11 seasons with the host Cavaliers, winning a title in 2016 and taking Cleveland to five Finals appearances in two stints. The 37-year-old has won All-Star MVP honors three times and he's expected to put on a show in front of his home state fans.

James received a thunderous ovation during pregame introductions. The Cleveland crowd booed Golden State's Steph Curry, who defeated the Cavs in three Finals.

Ohio native Macy Gray performed the national anthem accompanied by a guitarist. Ryland James sang “O Canada.”

Phoenix guard Chris Paul is expected to play despite a thumb injury. TNT announced before the game that the 12-time All-Star will be out 6-8 weeks.

The league will honor its 75th Anniversary Team during a special halftime ceremony. Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Julius Erving and Oscar Robertson are among the legends expected to participate in the tribute.

___

Back where he began his professional career, LeBron James will lead a powerhouse, handpicked team in the All-Star Game, during which the league also honors its 75th Anniversary Team.

James is 4-0 since the league switched the game’s format in 2018, allowing two captains to select teams from a pool of All-Stars. James’ Team LeBron squad includes three other former league MVPs: Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic.

James, now in his fourth season with the Los Angeles Lakers, played 11 years in Cleveland and led the Cavaliers to the 2016 title. The 37-year-old may add another MVP to his collection.

He will have to do it without Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, who will miss the game because of an illness. Mitchell had been set to play for Team LeBron in his third All-Star appearance, but said he has an upper respiratory illness.

Kevin Durant is the other team captain, but won’t be able to play because Brooklyn’s superstar is still dealing with a knee injury. Team Durant will feature NBA scoring leader Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers.

At halftime, the league will pay tribute to the game’s legends with up 50 members of the 75th Anniversary in attendance at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
Community Policy