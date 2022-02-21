ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Sandals unveils ‘bingo’ agent booking incentive

By Hanisha Sethi
Travel Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravel agents can win up to £1,000 worth of prizes when making a new booking with Sandals and Beaches Resorts UK tour operator Unique Caribbean Holidays Ltd (UCHL). Under the new ‘bingo’ booking incentive, agents making bookings up to May 31...

travelweekly.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

Drag Bingo – Cupid Edition

Forget the lame, deadpan number callers you’ve experienced at other game nights because we’ve got the fierce Athena Dion taking over bingo night at Time Out Market Miami. The city’s most in-demand diva keeps you entertained with a speedy two-hour round, featuring extended happy hour pricing on cocktails for players and a few $25 Time Out Market cards up for grabs. The night features a special Valentine’s edition runway show by The Love Job Miami—think men in bikinis running around as cherubs, drinks by Mezcal Amarás, and set by resident DJ Mike Trotter. Games are free to join and groups of all ages and sizes are welcome to try their luck at filling up a card.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Agents#Bingo Card#Bookings#Uchl#Love2ehop#Selling Sandals
QuadCities.com

Rock Out With Rock Star Bingo

The Tangled Wood (Bettendorf, IA) If you know what song contains these lyrics, you would probably love Rock Star Bingo!. And she’s loving him with that body, I just know it,. Yeah ‘n’ he’s holding her in his arms late, late at night.”. What is Rock...
BETTENDORF, IA
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
Distractify

What Happened to the Pink House Owner From 'Fixer to Fabulous'? Here's an Update

Watching too much HGTV can make us, well, a bit jealous. The stunning work of married home renovators Dave and Jenny Marrs always leaves us with our drooling jaws on the floor. The two stars of HGTV's Fixer to Fabulous — which first aired in 2019 — restore historic houses around their own neighborhood in Bentonville, Ark. They transform said houses into uber-chic, modern masterpieces nearly anyone would be grateful to call their home. With a knack for preservation and innovative design, Dave and Jenny never fail to wow.
TV & VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

What March has in store for your star sign

Want to know what's in store for your 2022 March horoscope? It's all in the cards... (King of Coins, Queen of Cups, Queen of Coins) People around you just have so many ~opinions~ and they all think they know best. You are open to input and ideas, but not to doctrine or pressure, and things are starting to tip over into that territory. This is, as shown by the loving Queen of Cups, all done in your best interests and comes from a good place. These people care about you. The King and Queen of Coins show that you respect them and initially wanted the feedback or input, but now you’ve heard enough and are ready to make your own choices. Be firm but gracious. Be strong but kind. Thank them and do your thing.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy