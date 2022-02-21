ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Efforts to decriminalize marijuana in Alabama face uphill battle

By associatedpress
 3 days ago
Supporters are continuing to push for Alabama to join states that have decriminalized possession of small amounts of marijuana, but the state senator behind the bill acknowledged the measure has a bleak outlook in an election-year session.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday approved Democratic Sen. Bobby Singleton’s bill, which would make possession of less than two ounces of marijuana punishable only by a civil fine.

“What we’re doing is basically trying to just make sure that we are not locking people up on marijuana charges,” Singleton said. An offense would be classified as a violation, a step below a misdemeanor, and carry a fine of up to $250.

However, he acknowledged the outlook for the bill is, “not bright considering it is an election year.”

Twenty-seven states have decriminalized small amounts of marijuana, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, and 18 have legalized small amounts of marijuana for adult recreational use.

The Alabama bill would also do away with jail time for possession of more than two ounces of marijuana for personal use— making it a misdemeanor until a person racks up multiple violations. Trafficking laws would still apply. Singleton said it was his intent to only address two ounces or less, and will revert to that if the bill comes to the Senate floor.

Yurgoingtocryaboutit
3d ago

They can figure out how to manipulate the rest of the money in Alabama. But when FEDs have their eyes on it They know that will open it up to investigations. Simply put they don't want to have weed because the rest of the corruption will be laid out and subject to investigations.

Vickie Ayers
3d ago

it's all about the money, either it comes from court fines or money the state receives from them being in jail ..

My Payal
3d ago

they will never legalize it they know thats the only way they can lock young blacks up do ur research thats the number one reason they go to jail

