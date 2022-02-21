Kentucky High School Basketball Fared
BOYS
1. George Rogers Clark (29-1) beat Bracken County 94-62, beat Tates Creek 79-61, beat Scott County 94-54.
2. Lou. Male (23-5) beat Henry Clay 63-48, lost to Indpls Cathedral (Ind.) 77-78.
3. Cov. Catholic (23-4) beat Conner 76-56, beat Newport Central Catholic 89-49, beat Madison Central 63-49.
4. Lou. Ballard (24-6) beat St. Xavier 82-53, beat DeSales 67-58, beat DuPont Manual 87-52.
5. North Laurel (23-5) beat Knox Central 90-86, beat Corbin 83-77.
6. Ashland Blazer (21-5) beat West Carter 75-37, beat Bracken County 83-76.
7. Bowling Green (23-5) beat North Hardin 78-65, lost to Evangel Christian 49-53.
8. Warren Central (21-3) beat Greenwood 70-48, beat Evangel Christian 61-55, beat Muhlenburg County 62-57.
9. Pikeville (27-2) beat East Ridge 80-58, lost to Paintsville 51-65, beat Jenkins 67-25, beat Pike County Central 75-69.
10. Greenwood (24-5) lost to Warren Central 48-70, beat Allen County-Scottsville 64-27, beat Elizabethtown 71-42.
GIRLS
1. George Rogers Clark (25-2) beat Paul Laurnece Dunbar 62-40, lost to Notre Dame 44-60.
2. McCracken County (28-1) beat Murray 47-14, beat Mayfield 58-26, beat Calloway County 65-26.
3. Lou. Sacred Heart (27-3) beat Bethlehem 64-41, beat Ryle 72-45, beat Bullitt East 65-31.
4. Bullitt East (25-4) beat Franklin County 55-39, lost to Sacred Heart 31-65.
5. Lou. Mercy (21-7) beat Holy Cross (Covington) 65-60, beat Bowling Green 73-62.
6. Notre Dame (21-3) beat Ryle 63-34, beat George Rogers Clark 60-44.
7. Lou. Dupont Manual (19-6) beat Portland Christian 75-31, lost to Christian Academy -Louisville 53-59, beat Lou. Ballard 71-39.
8. Pikeville (26-2) beat Letcher County Central 68-32.
9. Anderson Co. (26-4) beat Owen County 71-54, beat Montgomery County 76-48, beat North Oldham 90-53.
10. Bowling Green (23-7) beat Central Hardin 73-51, lost to Lou. Mercy 62-73.
<
Comments / 0