There haven't been many dull moments with Inter Miami since David Beckham brought the team into the league in 2018. From a rushed roster build and a lawsuit to Inter Milan to failing to secure a stadium space or a sponsor, the team's existence has been filled with drama right from the beginning. But the cherry on top was the Herons getting a two million dollar fine and a 2.1 million dollar reduction to their available allocation money that would be spread out over the 2022 and 23 seasons.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO