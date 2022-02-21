​Chelsea fullback James expected to make Carabao Cup final against Liverpool

Chelsea’s much-vaunted defence will take on Liverpool’s free-scoring attack in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final. Here, we look at the major talking points ahead of the Wembley showdown.The battle of the German tacticiansJurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel have faced each other 17 times in management. Liverpool’s boss boasts nine victories, with Tuchel prevailing just three times. Klopp has so far been unable to get the better of Tuchel in England however. Tuchel has led Chelsea to one win and two draws against Liverpool. Both Premier League encounters this season have ended honours even. First Chelsea’s 10 men battled to a creditable...

