Premier League

​Chelsea fullback James expected to make Carabao Cup final against Liverpool

By Freddie Taylor
Tribal Football
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea fullback Reece James is expected to be fit for their Carabao Cup Final clash against Liverpool. James had not played since the end of December due to a hamstring injury. However,...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel faces anxious wait to discover if Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech will be fit to face Liverpool in Carabao Cup final after limping out of Champions League victory over Lille

Chelsea have been dealt a double injury blow before Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Liverpool at Wenbley. Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech were both forced off in Tuesday's 2-0 victory over Lille in their Champions League Round of 16 first leg tie. Now Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel faces an anxious...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Konate can turn up the heat on Matip, Elliott and Keita can make their case while £50m new boy Diaz will look to make the most of Jota's injury absence... the Liverpool players looking to pass their Carabao Cup final audition against Leeds tonight

Today marks the start of a big week for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. Two victories in the space of four days would see them with silverware in the trophy cabinet and closer to adding more glory this season. Leeds provide their first test and a win over Marcelo Bielsa's struggling outfit...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea fans insist it's 'non-debatable' that Thomas Tuchel 'has to play Kai Havertz up front' in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool after his fine display against Lille as they urge the Blues to 'find another club for Romelu Lukaku'

Romelu Lukaku hasn't endeared himself to Chelsea supporters since his return this season and that was made evident once again on Tuesday night. Lukaku was dropped for the Blues' Champions League last-16 first-leg win over Lille with Kai Havertz played as the lone striker instead. Havertz made an instant impact...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Diogo Jota is on track to feature in Liverpool's Carabao Cup final clash with Chelsea after responding well to treatment for an ankle injury... but Jurgen Klopp will be without Roberto Firmino

Diogo Jota is winning his race to be involved in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup squad – but still has hurdles to clear before getting the green light for Wembley. Jota, whose goals in the semi-final at Arsenal helped set up Sunday’s date with Chelsea, damaged ankle ligaments during the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie against Inter Milan last Tuesday and needed to wear a protective boot for most of last week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
James
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Daily Mail

Romelu Lukaku will NOT make snap decision over his Chelsea future after being dropped for Lille win... as Thomas Tuchel faces selection headache for Carabao Cup final with Kai Havertz impressing manager in £97.5m striker's place

Romelu Lukaku is not making any snap decisions over his long-term future at Chelsea following his latest setback since returning to Stamford Bridge. The Belgium striker, who was dropped for Tuesday night’s game against Lille, is said to be relaxed about his long-term future at Stamford Bridge following a turbulent start to the calendar year at the west London club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Chelsea: German tacticians go head to head at Wembley – Carabao Cup final talking points

Chelsea’s much-vaunted defence will take on Liverpool’s free-scoring attack in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final. Here, we look at the major talking points ahead of the Wembley showdown.The battle of the German tacticiansJurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel have faced each other 17 times in management. Liverpool’s boss boasts nine victories, with Tuchel prevailing just three times. Klopp has so far been unable to get the better of Tuchel in England however. Tuchel has led Chelsea to one win and two draws against Liverpool. Both Premier League encounters this season have ended honours even. First Chelsea’s 10 men battled to a creditable...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Comment: Thomas Tuchel Must Make Correct Chelsea Call as He Faces Romelu Lukaku or Kai Havertz Selection Dilemma Ahead of Carabao Cup Final

Thomas Tuchel has yet another huge decision to make ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday in regards to his attacking line-up. The head coach opted to start Kai Havertz in place of Romelu Lukaku in the round of 16 clash against LOSC Lille in the Champions League, proven to be the right decision as the German scored in the 2-0 victory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Chelsea in double injury blow with Kovacic and Ziyech huge doubts for Carabao Cup final after hobbling off against Lille

CHELSEA have been hit with a double injury blow ahead of their Carabao Cup final against Liverpool. Midfielder Mateo Kovacic hobbled off after 50 minutes of the Blues' 2-0 Champions League Last-16 first-leg win over Lille. Ruben Loftus-Cheek replaced the Croatian, with Chelsea leading through Kai Havertz's first-half opener. Only...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Liverpool#League Cup#The Daily Mail#Tribal Football
The Independent

‘Every chance’ Romelu Lukaku starts for Chelsea in Carabao Cup final, Thomas Tuchel insists

Thomas Tuchel has insisted Romelu Lukaku has “every chance” of starting Sunday’s Carabao Cup final despite not featuring in Tuesday’s 2-0 Champions League win over Lille.The £98million club-record striker remained an unused replacement as Chelsea put one foot into the quarter-finals with victory in their last-16 first-leg win at Stamford Bridge.Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic struck fine goals amid energetic forward-line performances that could point the way to take on Jurgen Klopp’s Reds at Wembley this weekend.But Blues boss Tuchel was quick to explain Lukaku’s omission against Lille was solely a plan for that encounter in isolation.“Every game is different....
PREMIER LEAGUE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Absolute Chelsea

Chelsea vs Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | Carabao Cup Final

Chelsea face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday afternoon at Wembley Stadium. The Blues defeated London rivals Tottenham Hotspur over two legs, whilst Liverpool overcame Arsenal to make the final. Thomas Tuchel is searching for his first domestic trophy as Chelsea manager, having already lifted the UEFA Super...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Over to you, Pep: Jurgen Klopp plays down Liverpool's title chances after 6-0 drubbing of Leeds by saying he fully expects Man City to go six points clear again this weekend when they face Everton, with Reds in Carabao Cup final

Jurgen Klopp again downplayed the significance of Liverpool’s winning run and said he expects Manchester City to re-establish a six-point lead in the title race this weekend. Pep Guardiola’s side were 14 points clear of Liverpool – who had two games in hand - on January 15 but that...
PREMIER LEAGUE

