Only a handful of clubs have won the Champions League more than Ajax, so when it comes to pedigree in Europe's top competition they can hardly be described as lightweights. Their four titles, one more than Manchester United for perspective, are a reminder that while the glory years of the 1970s where Johan Cruyff was helping the Dutch giants dominate Europe may now be a long ago relic, they remain a highly respected football institution.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO