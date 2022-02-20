ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review – Softcult

Cover picture for the articleIf you didn’t already start paying attention with Softcult’s debut Year of the Rat, you had best get on board for its recent follow-up, Year of the Snake. On it, the Kitchener twins bring six songs of remarkable production and energy, as slick as they are powerful....

Pitchfork

Author & Punisher

Though his riffy, theatrical drone music is admired by many noise and experimental music fans, Tristan Shone, aka Author & Punisher, is by all rights a metal act. His songs grind with industry and groan with doom; he chestily shrieks while torturing raw signals until they sound like an electric guitar’s night terrors. The addition of actual guitars to Stone’s abstract electronics on his latest album, Krüller, should only strengthen the metal vibe. But friends, as Shone’s fellow teen of the 1990s, I know an alt-rock record when I hear one, and this toweringly tuneful, neurologically thrilling, and, once in a while, just slightly corny music sounds as much like Alice in Chains as it does Godflesh, Throbbing Gristle, or even Nine Inch Nails.
MUSIC
Mental_Floss

Guitarist Turns The Fellowship of the Ring Into a 3-Hour Metal Song

The Lord of the Rings films by Peter Jackson are some of the most influential movies of all time, inspiring countless creatives and a whole generation of fantasy adaptations. The Fellowship of the Ring, just celebrated its 20th anniversary last month. Fans have long enjoyed its timeless score by composer Howard Shore, which still sounds just as sweeping and powerful today as it did when the film was first released. And now, you can hear the metal version of it.
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Achingdrum, ‘Is It Me’

Acclaimed musician, broadcaster, and creative genius Tim Shiel has unveiled the latest extension of his artistic psyche, with new project Achingdrum unveiling debut single “Is It Me” this week. Following on from both last year’s Distractions One album, and the Nervous Energy EP which resulted from a collaboration...
MUSIC
ComicBook

John Carpenter Reveals His Dream Musical Collaboration

Throughout his career, John Carpenter has been able to show off a number of creative skills he has, from directing to writing to producing, as well as getting to show off his musical abilities by crafting the scores for a majority of his projects. In recent years, Carpenter has even put most of his filmmaking projects on hold to instead focus on his musical endeavors, which includes three albums of original songs and collaborating with other musicians on remixes and rearrangements. If there's one musical act that Carpenter himself would like to collaborate with, he recently revealed that working with ZZ Top would be a dream come true.
MUSIC
100.7 WITL

Country Music’s 10 Saddest Music Videos

Songwriting legend Harlan Howard once described county music as "three chords and the truth," a genre that stands strong on a foundation of masterful storytelling. And what better to enhance a well-written song than a powerful music video?. Triumphant, despairing or sorrowful, country music videos have long provided a visual...
MUSIC
Entertainment
Music
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Dad convinced his 3-year-old that Disney characters called her and her reaction is priceless

Few things in this life are more universally delightful than having a conversation with a 3-year-old. You never know what they're going to say, what they say is usually hilarious and even if what they say is nothing special, the way they say it is too-freaking-cute. I can't count the number of times I wished I'd had a camera on my kids at all times when they were tiny so I could capture the near-constant daily adorableness.
KIDS
Billboard

Top 50 Love Songs of All Time

Songs have been written about every topic imaginable, but the best ones — from swooning ’50s ballads to contemporary club bangers — have been penned about the ups and downs of being in love. We are counting down the top 50 Hot 100 hits with a form of the word “love” in the title. The romantic tunes cover every era of the Hot 100’s history, ranging from 1958’s “To Know Him Is to Love Him” by the Teddy Bears to 2019’s “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi. It’s sonic proof that while musical fads and fashions will change with every generation, love — and the songs inspired by it — will never go out of style. And we have the numbers to prove it: 9.6% of all Hot 100 No. 1s feature the word “love” in the song title.
THEATER & DANCE
Essence

Meet Airr! Candace Parker And Wife Anna Announce Birth Of Their Son

After helping the Chicago Sky bring home their first WNBA Championship last fall, the celebrations in Candace Parker‘s life continue!. The star baller and her wife, Anna Petrakova took to Instagram over the weekend to announce that they’d welcomed their first child together. The little one is a boy named Airr, born a few days before Valentine’s Day.
CELEBRITIES
MetroTimes

All the dubby people we saw at Rezz’s show at the Masonic Temple

Friday night thousands of EDM dub fans trekked through the winter cold to see Rezz, the wonderkid, play a set of vibrating bass and thundering beats. Rezz had on her signature, spiral glasses that changed along with her graphics throughout her dazzling set. Her set drew heavily from her latest release, Spiral, adding a metal flourish and sprinkles of pop to her set.
MUSIC
Essence

MC Lyte Was "Very Distraught" After Choosing To End Her Marriage Of Three Years

"It's hard in the beginning but you realize to have happiness doesn't mean you have to remain together and it doesn't mean that you are a failure because the marriage failed." In 2020, MC Lyte surprised fans by filing for divorce from her husband of three years, John Wyche. More than a year and a half later, as she continues to wait for her divorce to be finalized, the star is opening up about how hard it’s been to go through the emotional process.
RELATIONSHIPS
thebrag.com

Soulja Boy reveals wild text exchange with Kanye West

Soulja Boy really has been telling em over the past week about his views on Kanye West but in a new Instagram Story, he’s now insisted the pair “is all good.”. It all kicked off months ago when the rapper found his verse had been left off Ye’s Donda. Soulja Boy made his frustration clear, while Ye responded by calling his verse “trash.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

Another Life is not getting another life. The Netflix science fiction series was canceled after two seasons, star Katee Sackhoff confirmed Monday. The show was created by Aaron Martin and centered on a group of astronauts and scientists trying to communicate with an alien life form. "I'd like to thank...
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

How Timothy Wolf Found Inspiration in Nature

Welcome to “Out There”, a collaborative series with Kathmandu. Across four articles, Rolling Stone explores the unique intersection between creativity and the great outdoors. This article was created on the traditional lands of the Kulin Nation. We acknowledge their Elders past, present and emerging. Musicians have long been...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Pandora by Susan Stokes-Chapman review – myth in Georgian London

Created by Hephaestus and released into the world of men to bring both misery and hope, Pandora is a figure whose name conjures an expectation of mythic drama; but Susan Stokes-Chapman’s bestselling debut novel only hints gently at those possibilities. Her Pandora is a young woman living in an attic above her uncle’s shop of fake antiquities in 18th-century London, training herself to become a designer of fine jewellery.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
103.7 The Hawk

Get Ready to ‘Shake Your Money Maker’ at the KettleHouse Amphitheater

This one is going to sell out quickly! It's finally time to see The Black Crowes live in concert. Remember the botched show of 2010, what a mess. They were supposed to play out at the short-lived Ryan Creek Amphitheater located in a meadow east of Bonner. The official word on that one was that rain was to blame for the band walking out. Then, the Chris Robinson Brotherhood played at the Top Hat in 2014, but what you've been waiting for is an actual Black Crowes concert, and you got it.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Gibson announces wider release of Dave Mustaine’s signature Flying V EXP

Gibson has announced that Dave Mustaine’s first-ever Gibson signature guitar – the Flying V EXP – is now widely available, although still in limited quantities. The electric guitar – available in Silver Metallic and Natural Antique colorways – was first released in December 2021, and was initially only available in an ultra-exclusive run which was only obtainable by contacting the Gibson Garage directly.
DAVE MUSTAINE

