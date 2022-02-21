ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Walking Dead’ Showrunner Breaks Down Explosive 11B Premiere

digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead boss teases season 11B Big Bad

The Walking Dead spoilers follow. The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang has delved into the season 11B nemesis. Since the zombie apocalypse drama's debut, the roving survivors have had to contend with all manner of monsters in the form of David Morrissey's Governor, Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan and Samantha Morton's Alpha.
The Walking Dead Fans React to Final Season Part 2 Premiere: "No Other Way"

Warning: this story contains spoilers for the first part of The Walking Dead Season 11, but there are no spoilers for Sunday's early access premiere now streaming on AMC+. The Walking Dead returned with its Final Season Part 2 premiere Sunday on AMC+, and fans are sharing their first spoiler-free reactions to "No Other Way." The episode, which ComicBook calls a "fresh" and "twisty, action-packed premiere" in our mid-season return review, won't air on AMC until February 20. AMC+ subscribers are the first to find out what happens when the Part 2 premiere picks up where October's Part 1 finale, "For Blood," left off: with a war over Meridian.
Canyon News

“Walking Dead” Recap: ‘No Other Way’

HOLLYWOOD—You always know when a TV series has been gone way too long. How so? You completely forget the series is about to return and you don’t remember where things left off. That is where I was with the AMC hit, “The Walking Dead” which is currently in its last season after 11 seasons. Currently, we are in Part 2 of 3, which for those of you who cannot remember involved Leah and the Reapers getting ready to unleash an epic attack on Maggie, Daryl, Elijah and the others as they continued their pursuit to locate food for Alexandrians.
spoilertv.com

Tales of the Walking Dead - Daniela Pineda Joins Cast

Daniella Pineda has signed on for a role in the AMC anthology series “Tales of the Walking Dead,” Variety has learned exclusively. Pineda joins previously announced cast members Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Poppy Liu, Anthony Edwards, and Jillian Bell. Details on the characters each will play in the series are being kept under wraps. The six-episode episodic anthology series will feature both new and established characters from “The Walking Dead” universe.
EW.com

The Walking Dead showrunner on that shocking Daryl vs. Maggie ending

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Sunday's "No Other Way" episode of The Walking Dead. Is a Walking Dead civil war in the works? That was the question posed in the final moments of the zombie drama's return on Sunday night as a peek six months into the future showed what appeared to be Daryl and Maggie on very different sides of what could turn into an armed conflict. And it was not the only conflict between the two characters in the episode.
digitalspy.com

Walking Dead season 11b just fumbled the same Maggie 'twist' AGAIN

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 9 spoilers follow. Thanks to its ever-revolving cast and a constant zombie threat, The Walking Dead contains a lot more death than your average show. But what sets this series apart is that, aside from major players like Carol and Daryl, there really is a sense that anyone could snuff it at any given moment.
TVLine

Walking Dead EP Talks 11B Premiere's Very Dark Turn, Surprising Reunion and the Love Story That Nearly Got Told

Click here to read the full article. Sunday’s kickass premiere of the second of The Walking Dead’s three final-season arcs answered a whole lotta questions. What exactly does a hwacha do? Would Judith and Gracie make it out of the basement in one piece? For pity’s sake, was Dog OK?!? But it also left us with a whole bunch more. Luckily, showrunner Angela Kang was kind enough to Zoom with TVLine to provide answers. TVLINE | So, Angela, Maggie and Gabriel get, uh, pretty freakin’ dark in this episode (recapped here). Did that leave you with the feeling that, “OK, now...
