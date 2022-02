23andMe Holding Co. is gearing up to capitalize on its growing genetic database by investing in new business verticals and industry-first services. 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ: ME) is a biotech company specializing in personal genomics. With nearly 12 million genotyped customers, the company sits on a goldmine of monetizable data. Unlike traditional tech companies, 23andMe's genetic database has practical applications that scale well beyond advertising and surveillance, making it significantly more profitable.

