THIS is How aespa’s Visuals Have Changed From Debut to Now

Britney Spears is airing out some grievances about her younger sister, Jamie Lynn, as she continues to express her distaste for past familial tensions. Britney Spears is continuing to speak out against her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, sharing even more details of family drama from the past. “I’m sorry I called you scum but why did you lie about when I went home???” the “Circus” pop singer began her lengthy Instagram post shared on Feb. 23. “It’s like you’re going out of your way to lie about me and make me look bad !!! And if I wasn’t your sister I would believe everything you’re saying in your interviews … you’re actually believable !!!”

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO