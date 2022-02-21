ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#TWICE_4TH_WORLD_TOUR: TWICE Shocks Many With Their Body Ratio

By Eunice Dawson
kpopstarz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTWICE members, especially Mina, Momo and Jihyo drew attention from fans because of their real body ratio, different from photos and broadcasts. TWICE Members Draw Attention for 'Reversal' Body Ratio. On February 20, TWICE members captivated attention due to their photos from their U.S. tour. In particular, on Feb....

www.kpopstarz.com

Black Enterprise

Real Love: Rapper Da Brat Marries Kaleidoscope Hair Mogul Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her “Twin Flame” and multimillionaire CEO fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on the once of a lifetime “Twosday” February 22, 2022. On Tuesday evening, the newlyweds tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People, which published photos of the purple and pink flower-adorned reception.
RELATIONSHIPS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Sally Kellerman Dies: ‘MASH’ Star ‘Hot Lips Houlihan’ And Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Sally Kellerman, who was best known as US Army Maj. Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in Robert Altman’s MASH, has died. She was 84 and died today at an assisted living facilty in Woodland Hills, Calif from complications of dementia. Kellerman’s career lasted more than 60 years. In addition to the film MASH (the TV series was abbreviated M*A*S*H), she was in a number of Altman films, including Brewster McCloud, Welcome to LA, and  The Player.   (More) More from DeadlineDonny Davis Dies: Comedian, 'Chelsea Lately' & Britney Spears Favorite Was 43Mark Lanegan Dies: Screaming Trees, Queens Of The Stone Age Singer Was 57Gary Brooker Dies: Procol Harum Frontman, "Whiter Shade Of Pale" Singer-Songwriter Was 76Best of DeadlineCancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 SeasonWhat's New On HBO Max For January 2022: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Shows & MoviesNew On Prime Video For January 2022: Daily Listings For Streaming TV, Movies & More
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

'Darcey & Stacey' Tell-All: Georgi Is a No Show (Exclusive)

Things are not looking good for Darcey and Georgi in this exclusive clip from the Darcey & Stacey tell-all special airing Monday on TLC. Despite Darcey and Georgi seemingly getting their happy ending after he proposed to her for the second time during the season 3 finale and she said yes, Georgi is a no show at the tell-all and is extremely defensive when Darcey calls him on the phone.
TV & VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

Kourtney Kardashian just professed her love for Travis Barker in the most Kardashian way

There’s an abundance of ways we can show someone that we love them. Love languages come in many different forms: physical touch, words of affirmation, acts of service, gift giving and quality time, to name a few. And while many of us would love to receive a bunch of flowers or even a box of Hotel Chocolat truffles (hint, hint), Kourtney Kardashian has opted for a different approach to showing her love – and that comes in the form of getting Travis Barker’s initials stamped on her fingertips.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless Sends an Upsetting Message to ‘Ashtoria’ Fans

We knew all along that The Young and the Restless’ Ashland was no saint. You don’t get a nickname like the Locke Ness Monster by playing fair and square. But we — along with a legion of “Ashtoria” fans — bought hook, line and sinker his love for Victoria. So the bombshell that was dropped in the February 23 episode gave us pause.
TV SERIES
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
TV SERIES

