Parents and teachers react to legal dispute on masks in schools

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grapevine-Colleyville ISD has put a middle school teacher on administrative leave after a video of something she said in a private conversation with colleagues in a hallway started spreading on social media. It’s difficult to hear all of the dialogue, but the group is heard blaming conservative Christians for the slow uptake of the COVID-19 vaccines. And then the teacher in question said, “conservative Christians need to get COVID and die.” The school district sent the following statement out to parents on Wednesday, Feb. 24: “This afternoon, GCISD learned about an online video of a Colleyville Middle School teacher talking to two colleagues in a high-traffic area on campus. The sentiments expressed in the video do not reflect the views of GCISD or Colleyville Middle School. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave. The District will continue to investigate this incident.”

COLLEYVILLE, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO