Springfield, IL

Parents and teachers react to legal dispute on masks in schools

By Sydney Dorner
 4 days ago

The legal battle over masks in schools is continuing to impact families and teachers across Illinois. This all started when a circuit court judge issued a temporary restraining order against the state emergency rulings which required masks in schools. Now Governor Pritzker is taking things a step further after...

Miami Herald

A Florida teacher was killed in the parking lot of her school. How the community reacted

A Florida tennis coach and physical education teacher was honored Saturday, a day after she died in a tragic accident on the school grounds where she worked. Ciara McKeon, who had been employed at Anclote High School in Holiday for two years, was hit by an SUV in the parking lot Thursday morning. A memorial garden was planted in her honor by her family, friends, coworkers and students in a garden by the school’s main sign.
HOLIDAY, FL
Wicked Local

Parents urge Mansfield schools to end mask mandate

MANSFIELD – The majority of the 25 parents and staff who spoke at a recent virtual forum on COVID protocols want an end to the mask mandate in the Mansfield Public Schools. Just the day before, Feb. 9, Gov. Charlie Baker announced that the state mask mandate for students and staff at public schools will expire on Feb. 28.
MANSFIELD, MA
WRDW-TV

Kemp wants to give parents the decision on masks in school

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he’ll introduce legislation to give parents the power to decide whether their kids will wear masks in school. “As some school systems continue to ignore the science, concerned parents, and the well-being of students, in the coming days my office will be introducing legislation to give parents the final say on masking for their children,” Kemp said on Twitter.
AUGUSTA, GA
Newsday

Masks in schools, parental control and gerrymandering

I find it odd that some parents are so vocal about children wearing masks in schools ["School mask mandate decision pending," News, Feb. 9]. It not only protects them but protects others within the school, including other children or adults who might be immunocompromised and unable to get the vaccine.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Wicked Local

Masks are on their way out in school districts, Billerica superintendents react

After nearly two years of mask mandates in communities and school districts, local superintendents in Billerica, Shawsheen Vallery Technical High School Director Dr. Brad Jackson, and Billerica Public Schools Superintendent Tim Piwowar speak on how local classrooms will fair once classrooms become mask-optional. Piwowar said after the Thursday, Feb. 10...
BILLERICA, MA
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Ebenezer Baptist Church Is Helping Area Schools Get Parents Signing Up For Parent Teacher Conferences

Oklahoma City Public Schools will host parent-teacher conferences that begin Thursday, but some schools don't have a big parent turnout. A local church is aims to fix that. "When we talk about it takes a village and this is such a great example. You have this partnership, this network of community, parent, school," said OKCPS Deputy Superintendent, Jason Brown.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Daily Herald

How suburban schools are reacting to mask ruling

Suburban school leaders are re-examining masking rules after the downstate appellate court ruling on the state's indoor mask requirement in schools. The court ruled the mandate has expired and therefore an appeal of a temporary restraining order barring schools from enforcing it is "moot." School district officials now can decide for themselves how to address any indoor masking requirements.
DES PLAINES, IL
Franklin News Post

School masking is now up to parents in Franklin County

The Franklin County School Board voted 5-3 Monday night to allow parents to decide whether their children will wear a mask while in school. The change went into effect on Tuesday. Bernice Cobbs, superintendent, explained in a statement that all other health mitigation plans will remain in place, except for...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
CBS DFW

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD Teacher On Leave After Caught On Video Saying ‘Conservative Christians Need To Get COVID And Die’

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grapevine-Colleyville ISD has put a middle school teacher on administrative leave after a video of something she said in a private conversation with colleagues in a hallway started spreading on social media. It’s difficult to hear all of the dialogue, but the group is heard blaming conservative Christians for the slow uptake of the COVID-19 vaccines. And then the teacher in question said, “conservative Christians need to get COVID and die.” The school district sent the following statement out to parents on Wednesday, Feb. 24: “This afternoon, GCISD learned about an online video of a Colleyville Middle School teacher talking to two colleagues in a high-traffic area on campus. The sentiments expressed in the video do not reflect the views of GCISD or Colleyville Middle School. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave. The District will continue to investigate this incident.”
COLLEYVILLE, TX

