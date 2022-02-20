Isabella Brown's Girls Lacrosse Stats

Erin Fahy recorded a double double of 15 points and 12 rebounds as Cresskill won on the road, 50-35, over Becton. Julia Hasenstab sank four 3-pointers in her 13 points while Angelina Doto delivered 12 points for Cresskill (12-12), which led 28-19 at the half. Katie Reiner led all scorers...
Tommy Mazurkiewicz recorded 15 points and nine rebounds to lead North Hunterdon in a 61-44 win over Somerville in Somerville. North Hunterdon (6-18) led 36-19 at the half. Luke Martini added on 12 points and six rebounds for the Lions while Ryan Gilhooly posted 11 points, four rebounds and three assists.
COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s Bear Down for Vista Ridge quarterback Brayden Dorman. Dorman announced his commitment to the University of Arizona in front of family, friends, and teammates at the gymnasium at Vista Ridge High School Tuesday night. “I dreamed of playing as a young kid,” Dorman said. “I always dreamed of playing high Division […]
The Pueblo West High School girls basketball team took a big step in the Class 5A state playoffs Tuesday night, taking down No. 35 Poudre 60-38 in the first round at Jerry Kersey Gymnasium.
The No. 30 Cyclones were led by seniors Gabby Louther and Kate Gallery, as Poudre had no answer for the size and length inside the paint.
SOMERSET — It was Brennan Blaser's night on Tuesday. Blaser scored a game-high 31 points to help lead the Somerset Berkley boys basketball team to 59-42 victory over Falmouth in the Crosby Couto Memorial tournament consolation game at Somerset Berkley Regional High School. Blaser, who was named to the...
This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
Jules Vassallo led all scorers with 14 points as Pascack Valley rallied from an early deficit to defeat Wayne Hills, 46-28, in Hillsdale. Lindsay Jennings and Tori Criscuolo added 10 points apiece for Pascack Valley (13-10), which trailed 11-5 after the first quarter and 16-14 at halftime before seizing control with a 20-8 third quarter surge.
Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
Michael Robertson scored two power-play goals in the third period to help break open a tight contest and lift Orchard Park to a 5-0 victory over Clarence in the Section VI Large Schools semifinals on Monday at LECOM Harborcenter. Orchard Park, now 19-0 and ranked No. 1 in the state,...
Mackenzie Mgbako led top-seeded Gill St. Bernard’s, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, with 20 points and 10 rebounds past ninth-seeded Hillsborough 67-42 in the quarterfinals in the Somerset County Tournament in Gladstone. Gill St. Bernard’s (16-6) took control early as it jumped out to a 17-point lead...
Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
Sophomore Brooke Baisley tallied 14 points and nine rebounds to help lead second-seeded Gill St. Bernard’s, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 50-37 win over 10th-seeded Montgomery in Gladstone. Gill St. Bernard’s will next host sixth-seeded Hillsborough in the semifinal on Thursday. Sophomore Jennah Johnson...
STUART – Martin County head basketball coach John Leon calls senior Jack Pierrelus "Mr. Consistency" with his penchant at the end of basketball games to fill a stat sheet to help the Tigers win games.
"Mr. Consistency" came up with the key plays at the biggest moments of Martin County’s season, blocking a shot and sneaking free for a late layup and finishing with a crucial steal to seal the Tigers’ spot in the 4-6A championship game with a 68-65 victory...
HIGHLAND, N.Y. — Rhinebeck High rallied to win the Mid-Hudson Athletic League’s Division III boys basketball title Saturday, defeating Ellenville 57-53 in a playoff game. The (14-5) Hawks will play at Pine Plains 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, in the MHAL semifinals. In the other semi on Tuesday, Wallkill is at Marlboro.
Talen Zitomer led the way with 13 points as Cresskill defeated St. Mary (Ruth.) 55-52 in Cresskill. Cresskill (11-11) trailed 48-43 at the end of the third quarter but outscored St. Mary 12-4 in the fourth to bounce back from a loss to Midland Park in its last game. Oliver...
A hockey player has been banned for life for a despicable act against a referee. A player in the United States Premier Hockey League has been banned for life after hitting a referee during the middle of a game. One of the players on the South Shore Kings got frustrated...
