Indiana Congressman Jim Banks will be on the ballot for reelection, despite an attempt to disqualify him. One of three candidates seeking the Democratic nomination against Banks, A-J Calkins, argued Banks should be declared ineligible under the 14th Amendment, which says no one can serve in Congress who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.” Banks was one of four Indiana congressmen who voted to reject President Biden’s electors from Arizona and Pennsylvania, and signed on to a lawsuit spearheaded by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to throw out the results in Pennsylvania and three other states Biden won.

INDIANA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO