WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - Lehigh Valley gets a shootout win over rivals Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 3-2 on Wednesday night. After two goals in the first period to grab a 2-0 lead, the Penguins were shutout the rest of the way, including in the shootout. Kirill Ustimenko finished with 30 saves on the night.

NHL ・ 19 HOURS AGO