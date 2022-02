BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Fire crews were back at the Oakland Hills Country Club putting water on hot spots after a massive fire ripped through the clubhouse on Thursday. The mutual aid didn’t leave until after 12 p.m. Friday but as of 5 p.m. Friday (Feb. 18) the fire is still not completely out. Only the Bloomfield Township Fire Department remains.

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO