ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Sister Wives’: Christine Admits She’s Done With Polygamy After Leaving Kody

By Alyssa Norwin
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24LNnb_0eKNBLqG00
5 Photos.

Another season of ‘Sister Wives’ concluded on Feb. 20, and this week, Christine Brown revealed her plans for the future after leaving Kody and polygamy in the past.

After Christine Brown confirmed that she was “divorced” from Kody Brown on the last episode of Sister Wives, she opened up about what’s next during the show’s Feb. 20 finale. As the cast continued one-on-one interviews, Christine revealed that polygamy is no longer in her future. “I don’t want polygamy, that’s for sure,” she confirmed. “Part of the reason I’m leaving is because I don’t believe in it for me anymore. God’s like, ‘You did it. You can go. Check!'”

Meanwhile, Kody expressed his frustration toward Christine, accusing her of making two different statements about polygamy both on and off camera. “She told me once she hated plural marriage and this lifestyle,” he explained. “She’s living two lives. She’s promoting it, talking about how much she loves plural marriage and all this stuff and how she wanted sister wives and not a husband, but at the same time, she’s telling ME she hates plural marriage. The mistake I made was not saying, ‘I’m sorry, I love you, and I validate what you’re saying.'” Kody admitted that even he was starting to question the polygamous lifestyle amidst his issues with Christine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01cKcw_0eKNBLqG00
Kody and Christine Brown on ‘Sister Wives.'(TLC)

Kody’s other main issue with Christine was that she was telling the other wives and some of the children in the family — behind Kody’s back — that she wanted to leave him and move back to Utah. “I’m like, ‘Why am I in the dark here?'” He wondered. “We’re supposed to be taking care of our kids who like living here [in Arizona] and she throws it out like it’s something simple and easy, and then she gets mad when I reject it. She’s been complaining from the time we moved to Las Vegas — that’s nine years, ten years. She’s been complaining about everything in our lives. This is a singular moment that’s been building up for years. I’ve been trying to make her happy all the time, but it’s this constant burden. There’s something missing.”

He also had a revelation about his relationship with Christine, which lasted 25 years before they split in 2021. “The reality is, I didn’t know her,” Kody said. “She didn’t know me. We didn’t know each other and we had never seen each other in tough situations. So when we got married, it, frankly, was a bad match. But within a year I was like, ‘Man, this is magical.’ She lifted the burden that [me, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown] were struggling with so much.” Kody admitted that this lasted for about 10-12 years before his relationship with Christine began falling apart.

As for Christine, she admitted that kicking Kody out of her home was the “hardest time” of her life. She reiterated that she made the decision because Kody told her that he no longer wanted an intimate relationship with her. However, he had a different story to tell about that conversation. “My perspective was that she came to me and said, ‘Hey, we did this work on the house, wasn’t that for our intimacy?’ And I said…’No. It was just stuff we needed to do,'” Kody explained. “And she goes, ‘Are we gonna be intimate again?’ and I said, *Shrugs*. I never said, ‘No we aren’t going to be intimate again.’ I was just at a point where I wanted her to address the rumors I’ve been hearing from the kids, that she was threatening to leave me. I never said we weren’t going to be intimate anymore, but I didn’t want to be intimate because I had somebody who was basically stabbing me in the back, I felt like.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WWc4L_0eKNBLqG00
Kody Brown’s four wives filming together. (Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Regardless, it wasn’t a life Christine wanted to live any longer. “It just became more and more apparent that he wasn’t interested [in me],” she revealed. “We basically had a non-intimate marriage completely. We wouldn’t even touch, not even hug, nothing. I’m like, ‘You can have this intimate relationship with someone else but I get nothing?’ And you think it’s fine to have a marriage like this? It’s insulting. Why would he expect me to stay in a marriage like that?”

At the end of the special, Christine shared her plans for the future. “I’m dating me,” she said, with a smile. “I’m getting to know me better. I’m like, why don’t I just figure out this awesome life and be present in it and just love it? I feel light. I didn’t know life could be like this. I can look back at the past and say, ‘I wish I could’ve done this,’ but I’m not that person anymore and neither is he, nor do I want to be. I’m here now.”

Comments / 10

Cynthia Hamill Backus
2d ago

I think they all should kick him to the curb!!! He thinks he's irresistible,not!!! Go make your own money 💰 kody!!!

Reply(1)
6
Joyce Desbiens
3d ago

One smartened up, three to go and piggy Cody might actually have to work for a living.

Reply
9
Flippinout
1d ago

about time! any independent, educated woman with a lickof sense isn’t going to dopolygamy! Get a life it’s not the 1800’s

Reply
2
Related
HollywoodLife

‘Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Is All Smiles While Celebrating 1st Valentine’s Day Without Kody

The TLC star said she was focusing on her family above all else while spending her first Valentine’s Day on her own. Christine Brown was in good spirits on Monday for Valentine’s Day, when she posted a photo of herself on her Instagram. It was the 49-year-old Sister Wives star’s first V-day on her own, since she split from her husband of over 25 years Kody back in November. In the picture of herself, she looked like she was spending some time outdoors, and she had a huge smile across her face.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mason Disick, 12, Is As Tall As Mom Kourtney Kardashian While Out To Dinner – Photos

Mason Disick is looking so grown as he joined his mom Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker for a night out to dinner in LA. Mason Disick has certainly grown since we last saw him on Keeping Up With The Kardashians! The 12-year-old is now just as tall as his mom Kourtney Kardashian. He and the Pooch founder were spotted with her fiancé Travis Barker going out to dinner. They enjoyed a meal at Katsu-ya in Los Angeles on Monday, Feb. 7.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘Sister Wives’: Christine Says She Considers Herself Fully ‘Divorced’ From Kody

In part two of the one-on-one interviews with Kody Brown and his wives on ‘Sister Wives,’ Christine opens up about where her and Kody’s relationship stands now. Christine Brown clarified the status of her relationship with Kody Brown during a one-on-one interview on the Feb. 6 episode of Sister Wives. Her clarification came after Robyn Brown said that she didn’t officially consider Christine and Kody divorced. “Technically, in my head, they’re not, but I don’t know,” Robyn admitted. “Because their marriage was done by our church officials and they haven’t granted them a divorce, but I don’t know.”
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
Ok Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown Tearfully Reveals That She Does Not Have A Connection With Kody's Other Wives As The Patriarch Details Strained Relationship With Sons Gabe & Garrison

The Brown family has been opening up more about their complicated relationships. In a preview for the the upcoming installment of the three part Sister Wives special Sunday, February 6, via Entertainment Tonight — Robyn Brown revealed that she feels shut out by husband Kody Brown's other wives Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and now estranged wife Christine Brown.
RELATIONSHIPS
realitytitbit.com

Kody's son has hinted Robyn is pregnant on Sister Wives

TLC viewers have been questioning if Robyn Brown is pregnant for a while, but the latest episode of Sister Wives got even more people talking…. Kody Brown and his four wives are the centre of Sister Wives, as viewers follow their polygamist family and all the drama and hardships they face. The TLC star has had eighteen children with his wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kody
Ok Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Basks In Her New Life In Utah As Sources Spill Ex-Husband Kody May Refuse To Give Her 'Spiritual Divorce'

Sister Wives star Christine Brown doesn't seem to have a care in the world since she packed up her things and ditched her Flagstaff, Ariz. home to move to Utah. The tv personality is fully embracing her new single life, and especially all the extra "grandma time" she gets now that she only lives a few minutes from her daughter, Mykelti, 25, who gave birth to baby Avalon last April.
UTAH STATE
Popculture

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Reveals Sad Valentine's Day Plans Amid Drama With Kody

This season of Sister Wives has been about the breakdown of patriarch Kody Brown's relationships with three of his wives: Meri, Christine, and Janelle. The situation has gotten so bad that Kody and Christine have officially split, while his relationships with the other two are hanging by a thread. His relationship with his fourth wife, Robyn, has held steady, but he's considering all-new wives amid the drama.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polygamy
realitytitbit.com

Darcey and Stacey's dad Mike is so wealthy that he bought their 715K home

Darcey and Stacey’s dad is a huge part of their lives and has supported them through thick and thin. The Silva sisters rose to fame from their appearance on TLC’s 90 Day Fiance, and they haven’t looked back since. They now have their own spin-off show, Darcey & Stacey so viewers can keep up to date with the twin’s hectic lives.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Meet 1000-Lb Sisters’ Amy Slaton’s Son With Husband Michael Halterman Before She Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Proud mom! 1000-Lb Sisters star Amy Slaton has one son named Gage with husband Michael Halterman and is pregnant with baby No. 2. Learn more about her family below!. The reality star, 34, gave birth to baby No. 1 in November 2020, one year after marrying Michael, 38. She gushed over her “miracle” boy after his arrival via caesarean section.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Society
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé's Alina Officially Fired By TLC, But What About Caleb?

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days has a lot of engaging storylines fans are interested in, though much of that’s overshadowed as of late due to the ongoing drama with Season 5 star Alina Kozhevnikova. Many past posts from Alina’s social media contained numerous racial slurs and other instances of racism, which led to calls for her dismissal from the franchise. Rumors surfaced earlier this week that TLC fired her, and today we have confirmation from the network that is the case. With that said, what does this mean for her American suitor Caleb Greenwood?
TV & VIDEOS
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Gushes Over Son Gabe Surprising Her With Gifts Amid Strained Kody Brown Marriage

No matter what Janelle and Kody Brown are going through, the mother-of-six can always count on her kids to have her back. Season 16 of Sister Wives has shown the couple's strained relationship go from bad to worse, starting from their different views about the COVID-19 pandemic to where the 52-year-old sees herself in their polygamous family.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
148K+
Followers
14K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy