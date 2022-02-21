‘Sister Wives’: Christine Admits She’s Done With Polygamy After Leaving Kody

5 Photos.

Another season of ‘Sister Wives’ concluded on Feb. 20, and this week, Christine Brown revealed her plans for the future after leaving Kody and polygamy in the past.

After Christine Brown confirmed that she was “divorced” from Kody Brown on the last episode of Sister Wives, she opened up about what’s next during the show’s Feb. 20 finale. As the cast continued one-on-one interviews, Christine revealed that polygamy is no longer in her future. “I don’t want polygamy, that’s for sure,” she confirmed. “Part of the reason I’m leaving is because I don’t believe in it for me anymore. God’s like, ‘You did it. You can go. Check!'”

Meanwhile, Kody expressed his frustration toward Christine, accusing her of making two different statements about polygamy both on and off camera. “She told me once she hated plural marriage and this lifestyle,” he explained. “She’s living two lives. She’s promoting it, talking about how much she loves plural marriage and all this stuff and how she wanted sister wives and not a husband, but at the same time, she’s telling ME she hates plural marriage. The mistake I made was not saying, ‘I’m sorry, I love you, and I validate what you’re saying.'” Kody admitted that even he was starting to question the polygamous lifestyle amidst his issues with Christine.

Kody’s other main issue with Christine was that she was telling the other wives and some of the children in the family — behind Kody’s back — that she wanted to leave him and move back to Utah. “I’m like, ‘Why am I in the dark here?'” He wondered. “We’re supposed to be taking care of our kids who like living here [in Arizona] and she throws it out like it’s something simple and easy, and then she gets mad when I reject it. She’s been complaining from the time we moved to Las Vegas — that’s nine years, ten years. She’s been complaining about everything in our lives. This is a singular moment that’s been building up for years. I’ve been trying to make her happy all the time, but it’s this constant burden. There’s something missing.”

He also had a revelation about his relationship with Christine, which lasted 25 years before they split in 2021. “The reality is, I didn’t know her,” Kody said. “She didn’t know me. We didn’t know each other and we had never seen each other in tough situations. So when we got married, it, frankly, was a bad match. But within a year I was like, ‘Man, this is magical.’ She lifted the burden that [me, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown] were struggling with so much.” Kody admitted that this lasted for about 10-12 years before his relationship with Christine began falling apart.

As for Christine, she admitted that kicking Kody out of her home was the “hardest time” of her life. She reiterated that she made the decision because Kody told her that he no longer wanted an intimate relationship with her. However, he had a different story to tell about that conversation. “My perspective was that she came to me and said, ‘Hey, we did this work on the house, wasn’t that for our intimacy?’ And I said…’No. It was just stuff we needed to do,'” Kody explained. “And she goes, ‘Are we gonna be intimate again?’ and I said, *Shrugs*. I never said, ‘No we aren’t going to be intimate again.’ I was just at a point where I wanted her to address the rumors I’ve been hearing from the kids, that she was threatening to leave me. I never said we weren’t going to be intimate anymore, but I didn’t want to be intimate because I had somebody who was basically stabbing me in the back, I felt like.”

Regardless, it wasn’t a life Christine wanted to live any longer. “It just became more and more apparent that he wasn’t interested [in me],” she revealed. “We basically had a non-intimate marriage completely. We wouldn’t even touch, not even hug, nothing. I’m like, ‘You can have this intimate relationship with someone else but I get nothing?’ And you think it’s fine to have a marriage like this? It’s insulting. Why would he expect me to stay in a marriage like that?”

At the end of the special, Christine shared her plans for the future. “I’m dating me,” she said, with a smile. “I’m getting to know me better. I’m like, why don’t I just figure out this awesome life and be present in it and just love it? I feel light. I didn’t know life could be like this. I can look back at the past and say, ‘I wish I could’ve done this,’ but I’m not that person anymore and neither is he, nor do I want to be. I’m here now.”