The Eagles‘ jury is still undecided on quarterback Jalen Hurts. However, team legend Brian Dawkins fully backs the former Alabama and Oklahoma star. Hurts had a strong sophomore campaign, throwing for 3,144 yards and 16 touchdowns with nine picks. He added 784 yards and 10 scores on the ground. The Eagles, meanwhile, finished the regular season at 9-8 and earned a trip to the NFC Playoffs where they were eventually blown out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO