ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Gunsmoke’ Director Andrew McLaglen Went on to Make Westerns with John Wayne

By Taylor Cunningham
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gunsmoke Director Andrew McLaglen had his good friend John Wayne to thank for his directorial run in Hollywood. According to an interview with the Directors Guild of America, McLaglen got his start in the industry as an actor. He followed in the footsteps of his Oscar-winning father, Victor McLaglen. But after...

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: What James Arness Did Later in Life

After 20 years of “Gunsmoke,” many fans wondered what happened to star James Arness in his golden years. How could they forget the TV star who acted for 20 years on their television screens?. In 1998, a TV Guide survey of 50,000 readers said “Gunsmoke” was their favorite...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

John Wayne: Why One Star Refused to Work With the Duke

Before the death of actor John Wayne in 1979, in the 1950s, he built quite a reputation—one that led to many stars disliking him. Of the list of Hollywood stars that weren’t a fan of The Duke, Katharine Hepburn was one of them. In fact, her dislike for him stopped the two from ever working together for a while. However, she changed her mind but was quick to call him out on his cruel behavior.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Marisa Wayne Was ‘Traumatized’ by John Wayne’s On-Screen Death in Classic Western

Fans have loved John Wayne movies for generations and still do to this very day. Marisa Wayne, on the other hand, was traumatized by one of them. There is no denying John Wayne’s legendary status among the American people. During his time on top of Hollywood, Wayne shined in countless Westerns and war movies that so many of us still enjoy. One of those movies, however, ended up being a traumatic experience for Wayne’s youngest child.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Martin
Person
James Stewart
Person
Amanda Blake
Person
Milburn Stone
Person
Kirk Douglas
Person
James Arness
Person
Victor Mclaglen
Person
Burt Reynolds
Person
John Wayne
Popculture

'American Idol' Winner Says They're 'Broke'

Winning American Idol wasn't all it was cracked up to be to 2020's winner Samantha Diaz, who goes by the stage name Just Sam. The 23-year-old won season 18 of the singing competition while doing all of her live performances in her Los Angeles hotel room. Diaz was a subway performer in New York City before American Idol, and she had hoped that winning the competition and record deal would change her life. However, in a recent string of Instagram Stories, Diaz explained that things had not worked out as she'd hoped and that she's gone "broke" since her time on television.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys And Indians#Westerns#Film Star
Fox News

Playboy staff tried to warn Hugh Hefner that Playmate Dorothy Stratten was in danger before murder: doc

Miki Garcia can still vividly recall some of the last conversations she had with Dorothy Stratten, a Playmate who met a horrific demise. The former Playmate, who also served as head of promotions for Playboy from 1973 to 1982, has spoken out in A&E’s 10-part docuseries, "Secrets of Playboy." It features new interviews with numerous members of Hugh Hefner’s staff and inner circle, as well as past girlfriends.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MLive

‘Seinfeld,’ ‘Law & Order: SVU’ actress dies at 73

Character actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared on “Seinfeld,” “Orange is the New Black” and “Law & Order: SVU,” is dead at age 73. Her representatives at Headline Talent Agency told Deadline that Kates died Saturday of cancer in Florida. “Kathryn has been our client...
TV SHOWS
Closer Weekly

Here’s What Happened to ‘I Love Lucy’ Star Vivian Vance: It Was a Hard Life for TV’s Ethel Mertz

When it comes to I Love Lucy, arguably the greatest Classic TV sitcom in television history, it’s usually Lucille Ball and husband Desi Arnaz as Lucy and Ricky Ricardo that come to mind. But in truth, equally important to the show were their on-screen best friends, Ethel and Fred Mertz, as played by Vivian Vance and William Frawley — and in particular Ethel, who became Lucy’s comrade-in-schemes from episode to episode.
TV & VIDEOS
Wide Open Country

'Yellowstone' Creator and Actor Taylor Sheridan Is Married to a Real Cowgirl

If you thought he was cool, just wait until you learn more about Taylor Sheridan's wife Nicole Muirbrook Sheridan. Sheridan is best known for helping to reinvigorate a love of the western genre with his Paramount Network show Yellowstone and hit films including Wind River and Hell or High Water. As his filmography shifted from supporting actor to renowned screenwriter, he had his wife Nicole by his side. A woman who loves the outdoors and Wild West just as much as her husband.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘1883’: Sam Elliott Roasted Tim McGraw With Just Two Words After He Forgot His Lines

“1883” star Sam Elliott remains a favorite among Outsiders. Now, the actor lies at the head of the cast of the new series, playing the character Shea Brennan. Shea leads an immigrant caravan across the hard terrain of the American Midwest. During the journey, he finds himself frequently seeking the input of James Dutton, played by beloved country star, Tim McGraw.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’: Judy Norton Says It’s Heartbreaking To See Morgan Stevens and Richard Gilliland Share the Screen

There are not many shows as popular and as iconic as “The Waltons” over the years. The program was a hit for almost a decade in the 1970s. It’s also still beloved today with so many folks going back and watching old episodes. However, the former star of “The Waltons” Judy Norton is also going back in time much to fans’ delight on her YouTube show.
TV & VIDEOS
Fatherly

Watch Clint Eastwood’s Second Best Movie Before It Leaves Netflix This Weekend

It’s odd to call a film that earned six Oscar nominations and grossed just shy of $100 million at the box office “overlooked,” but it’s not entirely inaccurate when it comes to Mystic River. “Forgotten” isn’t quite right, either. The reality is that Mystic River inexplicably gets lost in the shuffle when cineastes contemplate great movies in general and the best films directed by Clint Eastwood. Released in 2003, Mystic River breathes vivid life into the characters that populated Dennis Lehane’s novel of the same name. Eastwood examines such themes as friendship, family, revenge, violence, mistaken identity, vigilante justice, and forgiveness, packing it all into an engrossing 2-hour and 18-minute mystery drama. Mystic River is currently streaming on Netflix, but leaving on January 31, so now is the time to watch it again or see it for the first time.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Maude’ Star Adrienne Barbeau Describes TV Mother, Bea Arthur

The country first really saw Adrienne Barbeau in the early 1970s. That’s when she played the daughter on Maude. And she had a terrific woman playing her mother. After all, Bea Arthur brought Maude to life. And without Maude, Arthur might not have played Dorothy on Golden Girls. Can you imagine our TV lives without that show? Coincidentally, Maude also gave us Rue McClanahan as Arthur’s best friend. Years later, McClanahan talked Arthur into joining the cast of Golden Girls.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

408K+
Followers
43K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy