‘The Walking Dead’ Showrunner Breaks Down Explosive 11B Premiere

In the broom closet at Il Giardino, Brooke screams at Ridge to stop and rushes to Deacon, on the floor, to see if he’s alright. She hollers that it was her; Deacon didn’t do a thing! Ridge roars, “He didn’t do a thing?!” He lunges toward Deacon again and Brooke holds out a hand to stop him. Ridge sneers about her coming in there and the first thing she does is check on Deacon. He sneers about Deacon drinking with an alcoholic so he can slither into her bed and asks, “What kind of woman defends a man like that.” He adds, “Please no more. Please.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO