‘The Walking Dead’ Showrunner Breaks Down Explosive 11B Premiere

Warning: this story contains spoilers for the first part of The Walking Dead Season 11, but there are no spoilers for Sunday's early access premiere now streaming on AMC+. The Walking Dead returned with its Final Season Part 2 premiere Sunday on AMC+, and fans are sharing their first spoiler-free reactions to "No Other Way." The episode, which ComicBook calls a "fresh" and "twisty, action-packed premiere" in our mid-season return review, won't air on AMC until February 20. AMC+ subscribers are the first to find out what happens when the Part 2 premiere picks up where October's Part 1 finale, "For Blood," left off: with a war over Meridian.
