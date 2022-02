Every once in a while I miss the good old days when cell phones weren't full-blown mini computers in your pocket. It was a simpler time. You could make a call, maybe play a basic game, take a grainy picture, and send a text message by pressing a number button enough times to select your letter. Oh, you want to start your sentence with an R? All you have to do is push the 7 key three times! These days the old phones have become a thing of the past for most. But there are some that still use the older technology for one reason or another. And that could end up being quite a pain for a lot of people around Montana as phone companies phase out 3G service - including AT&T beginning next week.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO