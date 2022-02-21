ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

How to Watch Syracuse vs Georgia Tech

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3492ff_0eKN32pZ00

Matchup: Syracuse (14-12, 8-7) vs Georgia Tech (11-15, 4-11)

Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, NY)

Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Monday, February 21st.

Television: RSN (YES Network Locally) - Check Affiliates HERE.

Stream: Watch ESPN or FOX Sports Live

Broadcast Team: Tom Werme, Mike Gminski

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Odds: Syracuse -9.0.

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has an 88.9% chance to win.

Live Stats: LINK

Series History: The series between Syracuse and Georgia Tech is even at seven wins each entering this game. The series began in 1985, when the Yellow Jackets topped the Orange 70-53 in the NCAA Tournament. Georgia Tech won last year's only meeting 84-77. Syracuse won the previous two games, however.

What to Know About Georgia Tech: Following a season where it won the ACC Tournament, the Yellow Jackets have been very up and down this season. After starting the season 5-1, Georgia Tech is just 6-14 since. Tech has, however, played quality teams close such as Wisconsin, Duke and Notre Dame. Georgia Tech is in the bottom half of the league in offensive and defensive scoring and is one of the worst free throw shooting teams in the ACC. Michael DeVoe is Georgia Tech's best player. He leads the team in scoring at 18.7 points per game and assists at 3.3 per game. DeVoe is also a strong outside shooter at 38% from beyond the arc. Jordan Usher is another quality scorer at over 14 points per game. Dallan Coleman is the best shooter by percentage at over 44% from three point range.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Basketball
State
Wisconsin State
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
College Basketball
Syracuse, NY
Sports
State
Georgia State
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
The Spun

Kyle Rittenhouse Announces He Is Suing LeBron James

A few months ago, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James mocked Kyle Rittenhouse for crying when he took the stand during his murder trial. “What tears????? I didn’t see one,” James tweeted in November. “Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”
NBA
FingerLakes1.com

Syracuse falls to Notre Dame, 79-69 (full coverage)

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (15-13 overall, 9-8 ACC) suffered a 79-69 loss to Notre Dame (20-8 overall, 13-4 ACC) on Wednesday night at Purcell Pavilion. Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim combined for 47 points in the loss. GAME RECAP LINKS:. Notre Dame 79, Syracuse 69: Orange lose hard...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Watch Syracuse#Espn#Waer#Cuse Com#Notre Dame#Acc
Ledger-Enquirer

Hopkins Hears the Syracuse Question Once More

University of Washington basketball coach Mike Hopkins regularly holds a virtual Monday media session that often involves only Seattle-Tacoma journalists, but every once in a while someone else joins in. Such was the case on Monday when a Syracuse University student reporter took part and quizzed Hopkins about the long-term...
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

Syracuse and Irish Ready to Let it Fly Tonight at Purcell Pavilion

“It’s not always the first look that’s going to be there.”. Notre Dame senior guard Prentiss Hubb has faced Syracuse’s zone defense five times over his first three seasons running the show for Mike Brey’s Irish. Barring a rematch in the upcoming ACC Tournament, tonight will mark the sixth and last.
SYRACUSE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
College
Syracuse University
The Spun

Isiah Thomas Names Most ‘Dominant’ Player He’s Ever Seen

Isiah Thomas’ feud with Michael Jordan is clearly still alive and well. On Thursday, the NBA legend said on ESPN’s First Take that LeBron James is the most “dominant” player he’s ever seen. It’s pretty rare when older NBA legends have such high praise for...
NBA
Financial World

Juwan Howard suspended for rest of regular season

Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard will receive a suspension after hitting Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face. The suspension will last 5 games. Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren is pleased with the understanding from Michigan, and hopes that such cases will not happen "Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct," Kevin Warren said as quoted by ESPN "I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan athletics director, Warde Manuel, and Wisconsin athletics director, Chris McIntosh.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BCBulletin

Boston College vs. NC State: Final Thoughts & Prediction

Boston College continues their busy stretch of games on Wednesday night as they head to Raleigh to play NC State. Both teams are looking to grab their second win in a row as the Eagles trounced Florida State on Monday, while the Wolfpack took care of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
BOSTON, MA
AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
882
Followers
1K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy