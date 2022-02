Best case scenario: We may be getting double the Max Thieriot on our TV screens. The SEAL Team star is set to play the lead in the CBS pilot, Cal Fire, that he’s executive producing, Deadline reports. Bode Donovan is a convict who’s looking for redemption and a shortened prison sentence, so he joins a firefighting program in his small Northern California hometown. According to the character description, he “had so much promise and then life knocked him down. He has the soul of an artist, the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a second chance with Cal Fire. Bode is driven by misplaced guilt, but he can’t wallow in his past. Because the present hit him right in the face.”

TV SERIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO