With New Mexico employers adjusting to what may be a more manageable strain of COVID-19, competition for hiring remains stiff. And keeping employees happy is top of mind. “Employers have to be creative about the way they structure their business models, both in understanding where they get their best return on investment … but also about how they retain their employees and keep them happy,” said Rob Black, president and CEO of the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce. “Businesses have to be flexible, whether it’s work schedules or remote work, or benefits packages.”

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 5 DAYS AGO