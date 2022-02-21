Closing arguments Monday in hate crimes trial in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder
By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Finger Lakes Times
3 days ago
The three men convicted last fall of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder are now in federal court facing hate crimes charges in the case. Testimony concluded Friday with the defense calling just one witness. By contrast,...
A 55-year-old Iranian convict has suffered a fatal heart attack after hearing that he would no longer face the death penalty for a murder he committed 18 years ago. According to the state-run Iranian newspaper Hamshahri, the man, identified only by his first name Akbar, was detained along with four others by the authorities for premeditated murder.
Former Elle advice columnist and TV host E. Jean Carroll is no longer seeking a deposition from Donald Trump in her defamation case against the former president, with an attorney for Carroll saying in court this week that they are looking to move toward trial quickly. Carroll does, however, want...
A former North Carolina police chief facing 70 felony charges allegedly faked his own death before leading law enforcement on a pursuit that ended with him submerged in a creek. William Anthony Spivey, 36, was arrested near Loris, North Carolina, by the Horry County Police Department shortly after midnight on Thursday. Mr Spivey is the former police chief of Chadbourn, North Carolina, but was fired last spring after a misconduct investigation led by the state found that he violated numerous agency policies. His more than 70 felony counts include drug trafficking, embezzling, and mishandling evidence.According to NBC6 WCET, he...
A man was shot dead in revenge for the robbery of a Rolex watch after being in the “wrong place at the wrong time”, a court has heard.Imani Allaway-Muir, 22, was found mortally injured in a children’s play area in Islington, north London, just metres from an alleyway where he was attacked on the afternoon of July 4, 2020.He suffered multiple wounds and died 30 minutes after he was shot.The Old Bailey was told the shooting in a residential cul-de-sac in Roman Way was witnessed by several people, one of whom identified the gunman as Nathaniel Reece.Prosecutor Jacob Hallam QC...
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights have been found guilty of all charges against them.
The jury deliberated for nearly two days in deciding the fates of J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao.
All three were found guilty of depriving Floyd of his right to medical care. Kueng and Thao were also found guilty of a federal charge accusing them of failing to intervene to stop fellow officer Derek Chauvin during the May 25, 2020, a killing that was captured on bystander video that triggered protests worldwide and...
The parents of Michigan high school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley will stand trial over the massacre that left four students dead, following a judge’s ruling on Thursday.James and Jennifer Crumbley are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter for their alleged role in the deadliest high school shooting since Parkland in 2018.They appeared in court for the second day of their preliminary hearing on Thursday to decide if there was enough evidence to take them to trial.Judge Julie Nicholson decided that afternoon that there was - paving the way for the case to move through the courts.“The court finds...
As part of their defamation lawsuit against InfoWars host Alex Jones, attorneys for families of loved ones killed in the 2012 Newtown school shooting want more information that could connect another controversial figure to Jones’ Sandy Hook conspiracy theory. The plaintiffs, according to a court filing, want any communication...
