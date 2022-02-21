ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Walking Dead’ 11B Premiere: Maggie’s Revenge (RECAP)

By Emily Hannemann, TV Insider
Digital Courier
 3 days ago

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 11, Episode...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 episode nine recap: are Maggie and Daryl about to turn on each other?

With the first exhilarating part of The Walking Dead’s last-ever season done and dusted, what thrills and spills await us in this next eight-episode block? We’ve already gone full-speed-ahead in season 11 in terms of getting acquainted with both the enigmatic Commonwealth and the deadly Reapers, while tensions are running higher than ever among our trusty survivors as vital supplies and morale remain lower than your average zombie’s blood pressure reading. Something’s got to give, right?
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead
Collider

'The Walking Dead' Season 11 Part 1 Recap: The End Has Only Just Begun

The final season of The Walking Dead has begun. Season 11 will have 24 episodes and air in chunks over two years, with the first seven episodes airing last fall. Things are looking quite bleak in Alexandria. Their resources are depleted, and the group is in a desperate search for aid. Maggie (Lauren Cohan) is leading a team to her former place of residence, Meridian, in hope of finding supplies. Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and his group are stuck in a shady new civilization out in West Virginia and Carol (Melissa McBride) is still fighting for Alexandria’s survival creating a trail of chaos wherever she goes, as usual.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

As General Hospital’s Wes Ramsey Says Goodbye to Port Charles, Finola Hughes Tries to Say So Long to a Peer Who ‘Trod Some Difficult Terrain… With Grace and Dignity’

Parting is such sweet sorrow for the on-screen baddie and his real-life colleagues. As word spread that General Hospital villain Peter August was really, most sincerely dead — or so we think… for now — portrayer Wes Ramsey tried to sum up in words his experience as the spawn of Cesar Faison and Alex Devane. First and foremost, he wanted to express his gratitude to the audience.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Fans React to Final Season Part 2 Premiere: "No Other Way"

Warning: this story contains spoilers for the first part of The Walking Dead Season 11, but there are no spoilers for Sunday's early access premiere now streaming on AMC+. The Walking Dead returned with its Final Season Part 2 premiere Sunday on AMC+, and fans are sharing their first spoiler-free reactions to "No Other Way." The episode, which ComicBook calls a "fresh" and "twisty, action-packed premiere" in our mid-season return review, won't air on AMC until February 20. AMC+ subscribers are the first to find out what happens when the Part 2 premiere picks up where October's Part 1 finale, "For Blood," left off: with a war over Meridian.
TV SERIES
SFGate

Daniella Pineda Joins ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ at AMC (EXCLUSIVE)

Pineda joins previously announced cast members Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Poppy Liu, Anthony Edwards, and Jillian Bell. Details on the characters each will play in the series are being kept under wraps. The six-episode episodic anthology series will feature both new and established characters from “The Walking Dead” universe.
TV SERIES
Connecticut Post

Henson TV Enlists ‘The Walking Dead’ Star Norman Reedus to Create New Creature-Filled Adventure Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Long after selling the Muppets to Disney and the “Sesame Street” characters to Sesame Workshop, the Jim Henson Co. is busy creating new fare via originals — such as a live-action fantasy series in early development with “The Walking Dead” star Norman Reedus — and existing IP that the company still owns, like “Fraggle Rock.”
TV SERIES
Distractify

When Does Season 11B of 'The Walking Dead' Air?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 11A. The final season of the long-running zombie series The Walking Dead left fans with a major cliffhanger following the conclusion of Part 1 of Season 11 (also referred to as Season 11A). Article continues below advertisement. To recap,...
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Conner Floyd Takes His Chances With a New Role That’s Sure to Raise Suspicions

Daytime actor heads to primetime in creepy, chilling thriller. If you can’t get enough of Conner Floyd (Chance) on The Young and the Restless, fans will be happy to know they can catch the popular CBS soap star in primetime very soon. Be sure to set your DVRs, as he’ll be starring as Jake in a new Lifetime premiere on Sunday, March 6, at 8 pm, titled If Walls Could Talk.
MOVIES
Canyon News

“Walking Dead” Recap: ‘No Other Way’

HOLLYWOOD—You always know when a TV series has been gone way too long. How so? You completely forget the series is about to return and you don’t remember where things left off. That is where I was with the AMC hit, “The Walking Dead” which is currently in its last season after 11 seasons. Currently, we are in Part 2 of 3, which for those of you who cannot remember involved Leah and the Reapers getting ready to unleash an epic attack on Maggie, Daryl, Elijah and the others as they continued their pursuit to locate food for Alexandrians.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Lauren Cohan Talks The Walking Dead's Final Season: Blood, Sweat, and Tears (Exclusive)

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "No Other Way" episode of The Walking Dead. "The woman who left six years ago is not the one standing over you now," Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) warned Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) to start Season 11 of The Walking Dead. "There's a little bit of her left in me, and that little bit is the only thing keeping you breathing." After Maggie's mission to Meridian provided only a temporary respite for a starving Alexandria, that little bit of the old Maggie might be gone — the final casualty of the costly war with the Reapers. But out of the ashes of the Hilltop, burnt down during the Whisperer War, Maggie Rhee rebuilds.
TV SERIES
EW.com

The Walking Dead showrunner on that shocking Daryl vs. Maggie ending

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Sunday's "No Other Way" episode of The Walking Dead. Is a Walking Dead civil war in the works? That was the question posed in the final moments of the zombie drama's return on Sunday night as a peek six months into the future showed what appeared to be Daryl and Maggie on very different sides of what could turn into an armed conflict. And it was not the only conflict between the two characters in the episode.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Star Teases That Shock Cliffhanger (Exclusive)

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "No Other Way" episode of The Walking Dead. "It doesn't have to be this way," Maggie (Lauren Cohan) told Daryl (Norman Reedus) in a post-six month time skip standoff outside the Hilltop to end Sunday's Season 11 return of The Walking Dead. "Yeah," said Daryl, dressed in the white armor of a Commonwealth trooper, "yeah, it does." ComicBook asked Lauren Cohan about what looks to be Maggie versus Daryl and Hilltop versus the Commonwealth, the advanced community that has welcomed most of our survivors in a merger with Alexandria.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (February 14-20): ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘Walking Dead’ & More

Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of February 14-20.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy