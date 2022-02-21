‘The Walking Dead’ 11B Premiere: Maggie’s Revenge (RECAP)

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "No Other Way" episode of The Walking Dead. "The woman who left six years ago is not the one standing over you now," Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) warned Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) to start Season 11 of The Walking Dead. "There's a little bit of her left in me, and that little bit is the only thing keeping you breathing." After Maggie's mission to Meridian provided only a temporary respite for a starving Alexandria, that little bit of the old Maggie might be gone — the final casualty of the costly war with the Reapers. But out of the ashes of the Hilltop, burnt down during the Whisperer War, Maggie Rhee rebuilds.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO